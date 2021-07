The Williston Police and Fire department building is in bad shape. Built in 1992, the building has outlived its projected 20-yar lifespan and is rife with leaks, mold, panels falling off the side of the building, the upstairs is no climate-controlled or sealed from the elements, the officers have very little space in which to work. The fire department bay doors currently in use were built in 1974 and were already nearly 20 years old when the building was constructed.