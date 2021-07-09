Cancel
Saint Petersburg, FL

In one day, 9 tons of dead fish removed from St. Pete waters after red tide, Elsa

By FOX 13 news staff
fox13news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A massive red tide cleanup effort in St. Petersburg has entered its 10th day with more dead fish collected in the past 24 hours than in the last week. City officials said the cleanup began after a wave of dead fish arrived near the coast days ago. They've been spotted in mangroves, near the shoreline, and out in the bay. Officials said Tropical Storm Elsa made it worse.

