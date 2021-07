The Moose Creek Landing Recreation Area will be closed from July 10 to August 10 for construction. The Chena River Lakes Flood Control Project staff will be placing rip rap along a groin near the south side of the floodway to reduce erosion from the Tanana River. This breakwater is one of 12 L-shaped rock structures throughout the 22 miles of the Tanana Levee that helps prevent the river from encroaching on the Chena flood control project and other surrounding areas.