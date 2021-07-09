Cancel
Loudoun County, VA

Letter: Tom Marshall, Leesburg

By LoudounNow
loudounnow.com
 10 days ago

Editor: On June 22, I was there, sitting quietly waiting to give my input to the Loudoun County School Board in favor of Policy 8040, simply because I firmly believe that all of our students have the state-given right to an education without prejudice. In addition, I learned, as most interested parties should have known, that this protection was mandated by state law. The School Board was simply going through pro forma motions to update school board policies in order to be in line with the laws of Virginia.

