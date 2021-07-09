Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Scene & Heard: Bands performing in Southwest Florida this weekend

By Erin O'Brien
Posted by 
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36M8SN_0asARfjv00

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Here’s a look at which bands are performing in Southwest Florida this weekend.

The Troublemakers will be performing at the Cottage at Shucker’s on Fort Myers Beach every Saturday from 8 p.m. until 12 p.m. They play anything classic rock, ’80s, alternative, country, pop, and today’s hits.

Soapy Tuna — a SWFL music staple — will be playing at Dolphin Key Tiki on Friday, July 9, and at Buddha Live on Saturday, July 10. They play songs ranging from the ’70s to today’s hits.

The Dead Ataris are a pop-rock band hailing from Southwest Florida. They will be performing at Buddha Live on Friday, July 9, at 9 p.m. They often cover songs by Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Comments / 0

ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Post Malone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Florida#Rock Band#Classic Rock#The Cottage At Shucker#Swfl#Dolphin Key Tiki#The Dead Ataris#Red Hot Chili Peppers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Reuters journalist killed covering clash between Afghan forces, Taliban

SPIN BOLDAK, Afghanistan, July 16 (Reuters) - Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan, an Afghan commander said. Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake the main market area of Spin...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Fight for voting rights intensifies as the nation marks one year since civil rights icon John Lewis' death

Atlanta (CNN) — The fight for voting rights intensified this week with a Black woman lawmaker being arrested while protesting, Texas House Democrats fleeing the state to block Republicans from passing voter restrictions, and Black civil rights leaders blasting President Joe Biden for falling short of their demand to discuss ending the filibuster in his speech.
Los Angeles County, CAPosted by
The Hill

LA County supervisor defends reimposing mask mandate: 'It's not punishment, it's prevention'

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said in an interview on Sunday that a reimposed mask mandate in indoor public spaces is “not punishment,” but “prevention.”. “We still have 4 million people out of 10 million that haven't been vaccinated. And many of them are young people," Solis, a former House lawmaker from California and Labor secretary in the Obama administration, said on ABC’s “This Week.”
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Now it's Jeff Bezos' turn to make history with flight into space

Just over a week after Richard Branson flew to the edge of space, fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos is set for a similarly high-stakes trip aboard his own rocket. Bezos will attempt to fly to space on Tuesday, July 20, launching aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the Amazon founder's private space company. It will be the first crewed launch for Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket, and if successful, Bezos will make history for taking part in the first unpiloted suborbital flight with a civilian crew.

Comments / 0

Community Policy