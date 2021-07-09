Why You Need To Start Pickling Garlic
Unless you are part of the royal family and have sworn off garlic and onions, chances are you like the intense smell and taste of the freshly peeled and sliced bulbs. How could you not? Garlic is an Italian cooking staple when it comes to pasta sauces. Not to mention, it's a culinary favorite among chefs and home cooks, partly due to its pungent aroma. There's even the three-day Gilroy Garlic Festival held in Gilroy, California, that celebrates all things garlic (via Gilroy Garlic Festival). It's no wonder garlic is revered as a powerhouse root vegetable.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0