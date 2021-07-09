The first day back for Thursdays Downtown proved to be a success

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursdays Downtown is officially back in action!. Hundreds of people gathered in Peace Plaza and along 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in downtown Rochester to check out the 80 vendors set up. With the arts and music festival being canceled last year because of the pandemic, there were a lot of unknowns with the return. Between the large crowds of people, dozens of vendors and live entertainment, the Med City looked like a summer day from before the pandemic.