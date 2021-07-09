Aebi Schmidt opens expanded manufacturing facility, North American corporate offices in Chilton
A manufacturer of airport maintenance products has expanded its operations in Chilton. M-B Companies Inc. held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday to commemorate the grand opening of its expanded manufacturing and production facilities at 201 MB Lane in Chilton. The expansion will create new jobs in and around the Chilton area, according to a press release from M-B Companies’ parent company, Aebi Schmidt Group.www.postcrescent.com
