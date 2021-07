Double the spots at the Houston Zoo! Two healthy ocelot cubs were born on May 29 to mom, Genoveve. The brother and sister duo have been named after their “spicy” attitudes. The male cub has been named Wasabi and can often be seen resting near his mom. His sister has been named Sriracha and she is the explorer who will typically be the first to interact with new things. These are the first ocelot births at the Zoo in 20 years. Wasabi and Sriracha’s father is Jack, the most genetically valuable ocelot in accredited Association of Zoos and Aquariums facilities. This is his first set of natural-born cubs. Genoveve and her twins are spending time together behind the scenes and will make their public debut soon.