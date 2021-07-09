Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

U.S. FAA requiring emergency inspections for more Bell Helicopters

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 9 days ago

(Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday said it was requiring emergency inspections for more than 500 additional Bell Helicopters worldwide after a fatal Canada crash. On Wednesday, the FAA issued an emergency directive requiring main rotor inspections for some Bell model 212, 204 and 205 helicopters...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#Canada#Bell Helicopters#Reuters#Textron Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
FAA
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Hawaii StateThegardenisland.com

Air cargo company that ditched plane off Hawaii is grounded

A cargo airline whose plane ditched into the ocean off Hawaii has been grounded after investigators looked into the company’s safety practices before the accident. The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that it will bar Rhoades Aviation of Honolulu from flying or doing maintenance inspections until it meets FAA regulations.
Aerospace & Defensekyma.com

FAA mandates new Boeing 737 inspections

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is mandating new inspections for thousands of the world's most popular commercial airliners. It's due to a safety risk involving a critical switch that controls cabin air pressure. The order affects over 2,500 Boeing 737's in the U.S., and 9,300 jets worldwide. The FAA says...
Hawaii Stateairwaysmag.com

FAA Grounds Transair Following Emergency Landing in Hawaii

MIAMI – On Thursday, Honolulu-based Transair (Rhoades Aviation) was grounded by the FAA following an emergency water landing on July 2. The now infamous Transair Flight 810, which involved a Boeing 737-200, water ditched four miles south of Oahu following engine failures. Preceding the crash, radio communications indicate that both of the aircraft’s engines were overheating and were shutting down.
Aerospace & DefenseABC7 Chicago

US requires more tests for safety switches on Boeing 737s

WASHINGTON -- Federal regulators will require more frequent testing of switches on Boeing 737s that trigger warnings to pilots about a dangerous loss of cabin pressure. The Federal Aviation Administration said it acted after receiving reports of newly installed switches failing. There are two switches on each Boeing 737, and...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Transair Operator Rhoades Aviation Loses FAA Inspection Authority

The FAA has pulled the maintenance inspection authority of Rhoades Aviation, the certificate holder that operates Hawaii-based all-cargo carrier Transair, based on findings from a months-long probe into its operation, the agency said July 16. Without inspection authorization to clear its aircraft... Subscription Required. Transair Operator Rhoades Aviation Loses FAA...
Aerospace & DefenseGizmodo

FAA Orders Airlines to Inspect Thousands of Boeing 737 Jets Due to Fear of Switch Failures

Boeing’s had a rough go of it lately: After two crashes of its 737 Max jetliners in 2018 and 2019 resulted in a cumulative 346 deaths, the entire line was grounded for months and subsequent investigations showed the manufacturer rushed out the craft with shoddy software and without sufficient oversight from industry-friendly regulators. Now the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered unrelated, but urgent, inspections of thousands of Boeing planes.
Aerospace & Defensewfxb.com

FAA Orders Testing for Boeing

The Federal Aviation Administration is mandating new inspections for thousands of the world’s most popular commercial airliners. The inspections will be done on Boeing 737s and are due to a safety risk involving a critical switch that controls cabin air pressure. The FAA says a switch failure could prevent the altitude warning system from activating if the cabin is over 10,000 feet in the air, causing oxygen levels to become dangerously low. The order affects over 25-hundred Boeing 737s in the U.S. and 9,300 jets worldwide. The order is not grounding 737s right away though. The mandate requires airlines to test the switches and replace them as needed. officials with the FAA say the issues are unrelated to any problems with the Boeing 737 Max flight control system, which led to two crashes that killed more than 300 people.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Daily Mail

BA passenger jet collapsed onto its nose at Heathrow because a mechanic was too SHORT to put a locking pin in a correct hole, air crash report reveals

A British Airways jet collapsed on its nose while at Heathrow because a mechanic was too short to correctly place a locking pin in a hole, a new report has revealed. The lead mechanic, who has not been named, intended to use the device to lock the nose landing gear of the Boeing 787-8 in the down position while its hydraulics were to be tested.
Los Angeles, CAbeverlypress.com

City attorney sues FAA over EIR for airport project

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer announced on July 12 that the city plans to sue the Federal Aviation Administration over alleged deficiencies in the environmental review process for the proposed replacement passenger terminal at Burbank Airport. The lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal actions the city...
EconomyAviation Week

Checklist: Bell Emergency Airworthiness Directives

During the first full week of July, Transport Canada and the FAA issued emergency airworthiness directives (ADs) requiring operators of Bell Model 212 and other helicopters to immediately inspect their main-rotor hubs for potentially faulty hub strap pins. The aviation regulatory authorities issued... Checklist: Bell Emergency Airworthiness Directives is part...

Comments / 0

Community Policy