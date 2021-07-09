Costco's Keto-Friendly Coffee Syrup Has Shoppers Divided

In today's fast moving world, it can be tough to keep up. The royals live in Hollywood now? That guy who makes cars is organizing shuttles to the moon? And now, you're telling us that grains — that chirpy, yellow, seemingly innocuous base of the food pyramid — are bad? If Aldi shoppers' responses to a new grain-free pretzel snack are any indication, grains are right up there with trans fats and high fructose corn syrup. Check out this Instagram post by @aldifavoritefinds, an Aldi fan account, about Aldi's grain-free pretzels, and then get out of here with that wholegrain bread and that quinoa. We've seen the future, and it's grain-free, baby.