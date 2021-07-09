Utah Heat Continues Smashing Records

Coming off the hottest June in Salt Lake City on record, this July heat doesn’t seem to be letting up. Salt Lake City hit 104 degrees on Wednesday, which breaks the old record of 103 set back in 2002 and 2017. Typically, SLC averages about four to five triple-digit days per year, but yesterday was 2021’s tenth triple-digit day. There are likely to be even more triple-digit recordings because we still have a big chuck of summer still ahead.