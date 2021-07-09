Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are 'Cashing In' On The Royal Brand — And Prince William Is 'Dreading' What Comes Next: Royal Expert

Family members normally want the best for each other, but it seems the same can't be said for the royal family. Prince William is apparently "dreading" to find out about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's next business venture, claimed a royal expert, after they secured multi-million dollar Netflix and Spotify deals following their royal exit last year.

According to Duncan Larcombe, author of Prince Harry: The Inside Story, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are cashing in on the royal brand every time they bash royal members and talk about their lives behind palace walls. The author alleged that William isn't a fan of the couple's tactic to gain popularity and new deals, noting that he may cut ties with the pair if they continue down this path.

"By continually talking about the royals, they're cashing in on the brand," Larcombe stated. "What do they do next? That's a question Prince William is dreading the answer to."

OK! previously reported that Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, secured a $150 million Netflix deal in September after they stepped back from their senior royal duties last March. The couple then announced in December their second multi-million dollar deal with streaming service Spotify to produce and host podcasts.

At the time of their Netflix deal announcement, Larcombe insisted Harry and Meghan's business venture was not favored by Queen Elizabeth II, saying: "This could be, by far, the biggest royal sellout in history. The couple have gone from being full-time working royals to producers in Hollywood."

And it seems the couple has no plans to slow down on finding new projects to work on, as Harry recently released his new Apple TV+ series with Oprah Winfrey called The Me You Can’t See, and Meghan recently published her first children's book.

In Harry's series about mental health, he openly discussed his upbringing in the royal family. Meanwhile, Meghan used her title as the Duchess of Sussex for her new book, The Bench.

The couple's projects may further their divide with Harry's family since the duo decided to walk away from royal life yet still try and maintain their royal brand, Larcombe insisted. The royal author urged Harry and Meghan to find a way to create new business opportunities that are not related to their royal lives.

"Ultimately, they have to find a way to do their work in L.A. while not trading in on the royal brand," Larcombe candidly told British OK! magazine, noting that the couple's relationship with William may worsen if they continue to talk about the royals.

"If they spend their whole careers selling that royal brand, they'll never speak to William again," he told the outlet, referring to Harry and Meghan's bombshell interviews about the royal family.

Larcombe further explained that "Prince Harry hasn't exactly been subtle" about his thoughts on his family. "He's revealed to the world that he pretty much hates his family and the whole system is rotten to the core."

Since walking away from his royal life, Harry said he believed his brother and dad Prince Charles are "trapped" in royal life and slammed the Prince of Wales' parenting style.

Despite the damage done to the royal brothers' relationship, Harry and William appeared as a united front for the unveiling of late Princess Diana's statue at Kensington Palace last Thursday, July 1, on what would have been their mother's 60th birthday.

While it looked like the brothers were getting along at the time, OK! learned that the feuding royals have a long way to go in fixing their relationship. "Despite William and Harry coming together this week for the sole cause of commemorating their mother’s legacy, Harry is very much on the outside," a royal source spilled, saying that it is "almost impossible for Harry to be trusted."