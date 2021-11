Starting tomorrow, one Hawaiian island will take a very different approach in terms of restaurant vaccination mandates and capacity limits. Kauai has decided that each business can decide for itself. That is in concert with the mayor’s earlier statement that Kauai businesses know what needs to be done. Taking that a step further, they can now either implement vaccination and testing policies or not. Those that do will be able to return to 100% indoor capacity immediately. Those that do not will remain limited at 50% capacity.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO