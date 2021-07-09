Humane Society Of Charlotte Offers $25 Adoption Fees For Adult Cats And Dogs Through BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty The Shelters Campaign
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Humane Society of Charlotte (HSC) joins the BISSELL Pet Foundation for Empty the Shelters week from July 7th through July 11th. The quarterly effort by the BISSELL Pet Foundation has helped more than 53,742 pets find loving homes in area shelters. During each nationwide event, BISSELL Pet Foundation helps sponsor reduced $25 adoption fees for dogs and cats. This summer’s event will be hosted in more than 180 shelters in 40 states, including the Humane Society of Charlotte.www.wccbcharlotte.com
