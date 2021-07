A new Call of Duty: Warzone skin is causing controversy, though according to various reports, the situation is not as dire as it seems. A new, upcoming skin has been dubbed "Roze 2.0" by players for its similarities to the Roze skin, which, before it was patched and fixed, was slammed for being too hard to see. And because the skin was locked behind a paywall, players quickly began to slam the game as pay-to-win. Players using it did have an unfair advantage, but eventually, it was fixed.