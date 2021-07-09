LA Rams: 3 reasons why the offensive line will be very good

The moment when the LA Rams finished their season in a road loss to the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, the LA Rams proved that they were the most durable team of the very potent NFC West in 2020. But the transformation had already begun. Almost instantly, head coach Sean McVay made it very clear in coachspeak that he and Jared Goff were no longer on the same page. But that was only one of any number of significant changes to the 2021 roster.