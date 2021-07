England have made it through to the final of Euro 2020, winning a tense match against Denmark at Wembley 2-1 on Wednesday night, as captain Harry Kane scored a penalty in extra time.The win means the Three Lions are through to Sunday’s final against Italy, their first major final since 1966.Thursday morning’s newspapers were jubilant following the winning game, with many remarking on the historic moment and celebrating Gareth Southgate’s squad.The Times, The Daily Telegraph and The Independent all went for headlines which referenced the historic relevance of the win.The Daily Telegraph dubbed the team “the history boys”, captioning an...