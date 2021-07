Ophelia, a 7-year-old terrier mix, had a bit of a rough start in life. Shy, Ophelia needs a quiet home where she can have other dog friends to learn from. Ophelia was surrendered with a large group of dogs and is looking for a family that can give her the one-on-one attention she needs. For more information about Ophelia, call the Placer SPCA at 916-782-7722 or 530-885-7387 or check online at placerspca.org.