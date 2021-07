NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A total of 33 Vanderbilt lacrosse student-athletes earned a place on the American Athletic Conference All-Academic team. To be eligible for the honor, a nominee must have competed in an American Athletic Conference-sponsored sport, attained a minimum grade-point average of 3.00 for the preceding academic year, and completed a minimum of two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters of academic work, with a total of 18 semester or 27 quarter credits, not including remedial courses.