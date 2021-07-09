Cancel
House Rent

2801 Connecticut Avenue, NW #3

themunchonline.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 bed 1 bath apt near Woodley Park - This charming one bedroom apartment is located within walking distance of the Woodley Park Metro, shops, restaurants, and the National Zoo. The unit has an open kitchen with microwave, dishwasher and granite countertops, in-unit washer/ dryer, hardwood floors, and central AC....

www.themunchonline.com

Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

2334 Massachusetts Avenue NW

2334 Massachusetts Avenue NW is a stately Beaux-Arts home in one of four sister properties designed by Nicholas T. Haller in 1899, a prominent architect of the Gilded Age. This home is located just north of Sheridan Circle in Kalorama on one of America+GGs finest and most distinguished metropolitan avenues, Embassy Row. The house is about 4,000 square feet with four levels of living including four bedrooms and two-and-a-half-bathrooms. The property has been lovingly maintained and has undergone a series of modern, high-end renovations. Some of the most impressive features of this home are the original refinished hardwood floors presented throughout the home, five decorative fireplaces, two balconies, soaring high ceilings, an atrium with a skylight and prism glass flooding the home with natural light, and a professionally landscaped backyard +GG a city escape oasis with mature trees that canopy the yard offering shaded privacy and custom lighting along a pebble pathway to explore the fenced-in garden. The main level features a library, or in-home office, and a spacious living room with large windows and a balcony overlooking the lush garden and patio area +GG perfect for entertaining. The second level of the home holds the owner+GGs suite with a balcony, ample closet space, and a luxury bathroom. This level of the home also features the formal dining room and the chic designed kitchen, fully equipped with a large stainless-steel sink, a 6-burner gas cooktop with a stainless-steel hood, a double oven, two pantries, and custom cabinetry. The top level of the home has three additional bedrooms and one large newly renovated luxury bathroom with a double vanity, ample storage space, a custom tile shower, and skylight. One bedroom offers three large windows and a large closet with custom shelving and lighting, and one bedroom has been transformed into the ultimate walk-in closet featuring built-in California closets custom shelving, an island in the middle for accessory storage, custom glass cabinetry for secure merchandise display, and custom lighting throughout the shelving +GG luxury at its finest! The lower level of the home holds a mud room with access to the front of the home, a recreational room, a powder room, a large in-home gym, (that could be transformed into a fifth bedroom), with two sets of French doors providing access to the gorgeous backyard which is bordering directly on a nationally protected park. This outdoor area is a rare gem within the bustling city.
Georgetown, MDthemunchonline.com

4426 Reservoir Road, NW

$3500 / 3br - 1225ft2 - Townhouse close to Georgetown (4426 Reservoir Rd NW) - This 3 bedroom/1 bathroom townhouse features wood floors throughout, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops, large rear patio, off street parking and is close to Georgetown Hospital, Georgetown University, restaurants & shops. Tenant...
House Rentthemunchonline.com

122-122 1/2 5th St NE

Amazing 1BR Apt Available in Capitol Hill - Beautiful building in Capitol Hill between the US Capitol and Lincoln Park. Live near it all, 0.6 miles to Capitol South Metro, 0.7 miles, 0.6 miles from US Capitol Building, 0.3 miles from Capitol Hill Super Market, 1.1 miles from Safeway. Features:
Washington, DCthemunchonline.com

1099 22nd Street NW #406

1099 22nd St NW #406, Washington, DC 20037 - THIS IS A FABULOUS 2 LEVEL UNIT W 2/2/1 & HAS BEEN RENOVATED!! NEWER KITCHEN W GRANITE & ST STEEL, NEWER HDWD UPSTRS, FRESH PAINT, NEW VANITIES AND GRANITE TOPS IN BOTH BATHS. A WEST FACING BALCONY OFF THE MAIN LVL.PKG FOR TWO CARS!! W/D IN THE UNIT ON BDRM LVL. WONDERFUL LARGE UNIT IN GREAT SHAPE IN DESIRABLE WEST END CLOSE TO EVERYTHING.
House Rentthemunchonline.com

N. Courthouse Road

Beautiful Two Bedroom Garden Apartment 3 Blocks to Courthouse Metro - Well maintained two bedroom apartment in an historically significant Art Deco building. 3 blocks to the Courthouse Metro. Hardwood floors, lots of closet space, off-street parking. Cats allowed, no dogs. All utilities included. 6 month leases. Call Grace at 703-981-4620.
Real Estatethemunchonline.com

2406 N. Taylor Street

Lovely 3 BR/ 2 BA detached home in sought after N. Arlington - Lovely 3 BR/ 2 BA detached home in sought after N. Arlington. Huge 3 level backyard sitting on quiet lot. Gorgeous patio and partially fenced in yard. Finished basement. Walk-up attic with tons of storage! Short commute to DC & 1.5 miles to 66! Property is professionally managed. Must submit online application.
Alexandria, VAthemunchonline.com

300 E. Glendale Avenue

Charming One Bedroom in Del Ray - Walk to Braddock Rd. Metro and Shops - One bedroom garden apartment two blocks to Braddock Road Metro in Del Ray. All utilities included. Hardwood floors, air conditioning, off-street parking, replacement windows. Cats are OK, sorry no dogs. Laundry on site. Charming garden...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

1838 Vermont Avenue NW

Built in 1880 by prominent DC developer D.B. Groff, this lovely bay front Victorian retains loads of its original character while fulfilling today+GGs modern needs. The welcoming vestibule features a double set of historic doors with unique and beautiful glass as well as period handles and decorative hinges. The first floor boasts 10-foot ceilings and newly restored random width heart pine floors. Abundant natural light floods the living room through the oversize bay windows+GGthe insulated Marvin windows are replicas of the originals. The living room flows into the dining room making it perfect for entertaining. A working fireplace, picture molding and lovingly restored pocket doors complete this space. The inviting kitchen was renovated in 2021 and features quartz counters, gas range with hood, exposed brick and three original built-in cabinets for an abundance of storage. The 8+GG back door opens onto a small deck that leads down to the back patio. A European-style half bath is situated at the end of the long entry hall. The staircase was refinished in the original renovation and features walnut baluster and railing with chestnut spindles. The second floor has 9-foot ceilings, wide plank heart pine flooring and consists of three bedrooms and a full bath with soaking tub and heated floors. W/D on this level. The primary bedroom is bright and airy with four front facing windows. The middle bedroom features a large skylight and would also work well as a home office, den or studio. The separate lower level English basement has 8-foot ceilings, front and rear entrances and large bay windows with wonderful light and a view to the front yard where a star magnolia tree blossoms in spring. Combo living/dining room with charming mantle, kitchen, bedroom, bath, and W/D make this perfect for guests, in-laws or potential accessory dwelling unit. Ideally situated on pleasant Vermont Avenue, this special home is one block to U St metro & bikeshare, two blocks to Shaw metro, steps to the new Whole Foods and all that Shaw, Logan Circle and 14th & U have to offer. Easy street parking too. Welcome home!
Washington, DCthemunchonline.com

2413 I St. NW

A spectacular two bedroom, one and one half bath renovated end unit row house located just two blocks from The George Washington University campus in Foggy Bottom. - Enter this lovely Washington DC rowhouse into a hall foyer. A renovated galley-style kitchen is located directly to the left of the entry. Kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, along with updated granite counter tops and white cabinet. The living room/dining room combo (23x11) is located at the back of the unit and includes hardwood flooring and a wood burning fireplace. French doors in living room lead out into a fenced-in courtyard with brick patio. Upper level includes two bedrooms (14x11) (12x11) with hardwood floors and a hall bath with skylight. Finished basement includes carpeted family room (14x10) and laundry area.
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1212 Euclid Street NW

ATTENTION TO ALL INVESTORS AND SAVVY HOMEOWNERS LOOKING TO LIVE MORTGAGE FREE!! DON'T miss this rare opportunity to own this Multi-Family beautifully renovated 2-LEVEL LUXURY DUPLEX in heart of Columbia Heights, DC. Lower Unit has 3 Spacious Bedrooms and 3 full baths with balcony and private parking, Penthouse Unit has 2 Spacious Bedrooms, 2 full baths and private balcony. Master bath of Penthouse unit has marble flooring, skylight and seating area. Engineered Hardwood Flooring, stainless steel Appliances. 2 fireplaces. Options include: (1) Rent out both units for an excellent cash flow OR (2) Live in one unit and rent the other OR (3) convert it into 2 condos.
Real Estatemaggieharristeam.com

0000 NW State Highway 107 NW

Great Corner on 107(Mile 7 Road) and Los Ebanos Road NW for a Convenience store or Strip Center. Location is in a High Traffic Area on Highway 107(Mile 7 Road) with newly completed 6 lanes highway. Listing by Angel Villanueva of A+ Vision Realty, Llc. © 2021 Greater McAllen Association...
Thousand Oaks, CAreecenichols.com

14170 NW 65TH Court

Beautiful spacious home in the highly sought-after Thousand Oaks subdivision. Kitchen with hardwood floors island and a big breakfast nook. Living room with stunning fireplace. Formal dining. Den/Office off the foyer. Soaring ceilings in entry. Traditional 2 story home featuring walk-in closets in every bedroom. Master suite w/sitting rm. The Hall bath features a double vanity. Deck off kitchen/living room makes entertaining a breeze! So many amenities in Thousand Oaks to take advantage of. Location, location, location. Parkhill school district.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

5216 NW 44th St

Private wooded setting with abundant wildlife home with 4BR/2.5BA. Home overlooks wooded creek on rear of property where deer, turkey, ducks and fox all around on the 4.3 acres. Closing in October is requested.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

3420 NW Fredith RD

This Seaman School District home has been lovingly taken care of and is in immaculate condition. Truly a move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home with a two-car garage and large fenced-in back yard with a nicely manicured lawn and mature shade trees. The full basement is partially finished with ample space for storage. Amongst the three spacious bedrooms is a nice primary bedroom with a large primary bathroom that has a jacuzzi, a stand-up shower, and an extra-large walk-in closet.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

326 NW Ambersham Drive

Looking for a master on the main AND an office or guest room? This unique 1.5 story with a large vaulted great room could be the perfect fit! The grand two story great room opens up to the kitchen area that boasts a large granite island and huge walk-in pantry. Upstairs you'll find three additional bedrooms and a loft. The covered patio off the kitchen will be perfect for entertaining. There is still time to make your selections. This home will be complete this fall. The Reserve at Woodside Ridge offers a convenient location to highway access, shopping centers, and the Rock Island Trail. The amenities complex will feature: a club house, pool, pickleball court, hammock garden, and playground area. The HOA dues also include trash, recycling, and paved walking trails.
Real Estatereecenichols.com

4032 NW Fielding TER

The next place to call home. Located on a corner lot in a cul-de-sac in Seaman School Dist. Large bedrooms and living spaces for you to enjoy. Fresh paint, luxury vinyl tile, fenced yard and so much more. Plus a bonus room in basement that is non conforming -Agent has beneficial interest in property.

