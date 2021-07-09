2801 Connecticut Avenue, NW #3

2334 Massachusetts Avenue NW is a stately Beaux-Arts home in one of four sister properties designed by Nicholas T. Haller in 1899, a prominent architect of the Gilded Age. This home is located just north of Sheridan Circle in Kalorama on one of America+GGs finest and most distinguished metropolitan avenues, Embassy Row. The house is about 4,000 square feet with four levels of living including four bedrooms and two-and-a-half-bathrooms. The property has been lovingly maintained and has undergone a series of modern, high-end renovations. Some of the most impressive features of this home are the original refinished hardwood floors presented throughout the home, five decorative fireplaces, two balconies, soaring high ceilings, an atrium with a skylight and prism glass flooding the home with natural light, and a professionally landscaped backyard +GG a city escape oasis with mature trees that canopy the yard offering shaded privacy and custom lighting along a pebble pathway to explore the fenced-in garden. The main level features a library, or in-home office, and a spacious living room with large windows and a balcony overlooking the lush garden and patio area +GG perfect for entertaining. The second level of the home holds the owner+GGs suite with a balcony, ample closet space, and a luxury bathroom. This level of the home also features the formal dining room and the chic designed kitchen, fully equipped with a large stainless-steel sink, a 6-burner gas cooktop with a stainless-steel hood, a double oven, two pantries, and custom cabinetry. The top level of the home has three additional bedrooms and one large newly renovated luxury bathroom with a double vanity, ample storage space, a custom tile shower, and skylight. One bedroom offers three large windows and a large closet with custom shelving and lighting, and one bedroom has been transformed into the ultimate walk-in closet featuring built-in California closets custom shelving, an island in the middle for accessory storage, custom glass cabinetry for secure merchandise display, and custom lighting throughout the shelving +GG luxury at its finest! The lower level of the home holds a mud room with access to the front of the home, a recreational room, a powder room, a large in-home gym, (that could be transformed into a fifth bedroom), with two sets of French doors providing access to the gorgeous backyard which is bordering directly on a nationally protected park. This outdoor area is a rare gem within the bustling city.