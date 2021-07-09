Floyd County Fair President-Elect Kelsey Uetz promotes next week’s fair

The incoming Floyd County Fair President Kelsey Uetz joined Chris & Kay to talk about all of the fun activities and events at the Floyd County Fair next week. Chris was born in Webster City and raised in Charles City. As a young kid, he would always be caught singing along to songs on the radio. He says he's good at karaoke but we think otherwise. ;) In his free time, he enjoys beginning new projects at home and hardly ever finishing them. Chris lives in Charles City with his wife Vicki, daughter Brynlee and son Jaxon.