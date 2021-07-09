2413 I St. NW

A spectacular two bedroom, one and one half bath renovated end unit row house located just two blocks from The George Washington University campus in Foggy Bottom. - Enter this lovely Washington DC rowhouse into a hall foyer. A renovated galley-style kitchen is located directly to the left of the entry. Kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, along with updated granite counter tops and white cabinet. The living room/dining room combo (23x11) is located at the back of the unit and includes hardwood flooring and a wood burning fireplace. French doors in living room lead out into a fenced-in courtyard with brick patio. Upper level includes two bedrooms (14x11) (12x11) with hardwood floors and a hall bath with skylight. Finished basement includes carpeted family room (14x10) and laundry area.