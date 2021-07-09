Claims That Highway Dollars Won’t Boost Economic Growth Are Missing Something Vital, Namely AI Self-Driving Cars

Self-driving car startup Aurora on Thursday announced it is taking a side road to going public in a transaction valuing it at $13 billion. Silicon Valley-based Aurora is on course for a Wall Street debut by merging with Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a specific acquisition company formed by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman and Zynga founder Mark Pincus. The financial tactic allows a private company to begin trading shares under the auspices of an already established entity without going through a traditional initial public offering of stock. "We believe Aurora will be the first to commercialize self-driving technology at scale for the US trucking and passenger transportation markets based on its industry-leading team, technology and partnerships," Pincus said in a release.