When Chicago Hosted Olympics-Style Games — And Why They Have Been Forgotten
Chicago is so proud of the World’s Fairs it hosted—in 1893 and 1933—and their effect on the city that they are memorialized on the Chicago flag as two out of the flag’s four red stars. We’re less proud of, but still remember, the failed and contentious bid for the 2016 Olympic Games. Forgotten almost completely is the time Chicago did host an international, Olympic-style sports competition: the 1959 Pan-American Games.interactive.wttw.com
Comments / 0