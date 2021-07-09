What is the stacking strategy in fantasy football?

The stacking strategy is not a new concept in DFS, but can it be viable in season-long fantasy football formats? We break down the theory. Ever heard of the stacking strategy in fantasy football? It is the process of starting players from the same NFL team whose production is correlated. The idea of starting a quarterback and his No. 1 wide receiver is not a new concept. It’s very common in daily fantasy football, especially in winning lineups in GPP tournaments. Yet, is it viable in a season-long league?