Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

What is the stacking strategy in fantasy football?

By Eric Moody
profootballnetwork.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stacking strategy is not a new concept in DFS, but can it be viable in season-long fantasy football formats? We break down the theory. Ever heard of the stacking strategy in fantasy football? It is the process of starting players from the same NFL team whose production is correlated. The idea of starting a quarterback and his No. 1 wide receiver is not a new concept. It’s very common in daily fantasy football, especially in winning lineups in GPP tournaments. Yet, is it viable in a season-long league?

www.profootballnetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Julio Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy Sports#American Football#Dfs#Wr#Draftkings#Ppr#Titans#Kansas City Chiefs#Qb Dak Prescott#Cowboys#Gallup#Ceedee Lamb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sports
ADP
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Fantasy Football
Related
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Icon Irvin Pleads For Help After Robbery

FRISCO - Michael Irvin was trying to be nice, pausing in a hotel lobby to interact with some fans. As his reward? the iconic Dallas Cowboys wide receiver and Hall-of-Famer, upon reaching to retrieve the bag he'd set down on the floor, realized that one of those "fans'' had stolen a piece of his luggage.
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Former Cowboys WR Rips Amari Cooper For 'Lack of Effort'

FRISCO - A long, long time ago, we knew Jimmy Smith. He was a quiet young wide receiver in Dallas Cowboys camp, so intimidated by his surroundings that for quite some time, in the team's training camp dining room in Austin, he declined lunch. Why? Because he was too shy...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

News: David DeCastro, Nick Foles as Cowboys? Zack Martin's rank? Herschel runs again?

The big guys up front lead the pack in this edition of News and Notes. Many are wondering if the six-time Pro Bowler recently released by Pittsburgh is worth a look in Dallas. This comes just as the Cowboys’ own perennial Pro Bowl guard is revealed to be in rarefied air among NFL players. And the need for depth along the O-line is leading one Cowboys scribe to scour other team’s rosters for trade targets.
NFLPosted by
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Washington Trade For QBs Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson? Theismann's Take

Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson are two of the best QBs of their respective generations, with something else in common: Disgruntlement with their present situations. Rodgers, 37, wants out of Green Bay and has not reported to camp. Watson, 25, has stated since the hiring of the new front office that he would not return to the Houston Texans despite signing a $156 million extension in September of last season.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Dwayne Haskins’ Wife is the Daughter of a Former NBA Player

I’m not sure if an NFL player has had more of a roller coaster career in such a short amount of time than Dwayne Haskins. By roller coaster, I mean the spinning tea cup ride because there hasn’t been many highs. Dwayne Haskins was one of the top quarterback prospects...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLDeadspin

The NFL is trying to give Black people things they didn’t ask for – again

Close your eyes and imagine this scene. A customer at McDonald’s is attempting to order an apple pie, as it’s the only thing they want from the restaurant. However, the employee behind the counter is trying to sell the customer on trying the cherry pie – knowing that the location doesn’t sell apple pies. But, instead of just admitting that to the customer, the employee keeps trying to suggest other desserts as a diversion, as the customer’s frustration grows.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Who Are NFL's 3 Hardest WRs To Cover?

During a recent appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth Of Game” podcast, Los Angeles Rams All-Pro corner and outspoken defensive stalwart Jalen Ramsey listed off his three toughest wideouts to cover man-to-man in all of football. His list was of no surprise in that each pass-catcher touts an elite individual skill set that has resulted in them being among the top wide receivers in the game.
NFLbrownsnation.com

Westlake Native Jake Paul Has Message For Baker Mayfield

Westlake, Ohio, native and internet sensation Jake Paul has a message for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. So, let’s get into how Paul can make his way onto the roster!. All kidding aside, it’s only natural the Browns and the Paul brothers would cross paths on the internet somehow. The...
NFLUSA Today

NFL analyst ranked all 8 NFL divisions by quarterbacks and the NFC East was last

If you want to win big in the NFL, you have to have a quarterback. Look no further than Super Bowl LV when Tom Brady squared off against Patrick Mahomes. The final four teams in the two championship games last season also included Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen. Teams with elite quarterback play seemingly always play in January.
NFLNBC Washington

WFT Fantasy Football Outlook: What to Expect From Terry McLaurin?

WFT Fantasy Football Outlook: What to expect from McLaurin? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. * As the 2021 NFL season inches closer, NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux takes a look at the fantasy football outlook of multiple Washington Football Team players. Next up: Terry McLaurin. NBC Sports. What are...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers’ wife reveals reason behind timing of Packers QB’s major announcement

Aaron Rodgers is still with the Green Bay Packers, as fans of the team continue to wait for the quarterback to join the team this offseason. One thing that the future Hall of Famer is decided on is the woman he will marry soon, and that’s Shailene Woodley, which we now know thanks to Rodgers’ surprising admission about their engagement during his NFL MVP acceptance speech back in February.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Colts: Isaac Bruce’s comments disrespected Marvin Harrison and Reggie Wayne

The Indianapolis Colts once boasted one of the best wide receiver duos in NFL history, though Reggie Wayne is still waiting to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The other member of that duo, Marvin Harrison, was one of the clear best wideouts of his generation and registered eight straight seasons of at least 1,100 receiving yards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy