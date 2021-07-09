Cancel
Bug experts seeking new name for destructive gypsy moths

Cover picture for the articleBug experts are dropping the common name of a destructive insect because it’s considered an ethnic slur: the gypsy moth. The Entomological Society of America, which oversees the common names of bugs, is getting rid of the common name of that critter and the lesser-known gypsy ant. The group this week announced that for the first time it changed a common name of an insect because it was offensive. In the past they’ve only reassigned names that weren’t scientifically accurate.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moths#Common Names#Insect#Romani#Caterpillar#University Of Illinois#Science Department#Ap#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
US Insect Society To Rename “Gypsy Moths” and “Gypsy Ants”

It's common to see the huge white webbed nests of Gypsy Moth Caterpillars here in Connecticut. Last year in New Hampshire, I was amazed at how many had made nests in the thousands of trees up there. Connecticut has kept our Gypsy Moth population down in recent decades, I remember in the 70's and 80's when they were rampant. My grandfather used to climb up the tree and burn the nests with a torch. According to the Entomological Society of America, The Northeast United States is in the midst of one of the largest outbreaks of Gypsy Moths in decades, and that's probably one of the last times that you'll read the terms "Gypsy Moth" or "Gypsy Ant", ever.
Gypsy moth will be renamed to eliminate offensive label

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The gypsy moth is getting a new name. The fluttering insect will be renamed by the Entomological Society of America, along with the gypsy ant, the organization said in a news release on July 7. The name changes coincide with the launch of the organization’s Better Common...
The Outside Story: A Gypsy Moth invasion

Occasionally I get an email from a camp, school, or even my local Rotary asking if I can present an insect program. So it was not unusual last week for me to be handing insect nets to excited Cub Scouts. I led them toward some ash trees and made sure each Scout had an insect to examine under the microscope. Our field trip ended beneath a maple, where a parent had pointed out a profusion of caterpillars.
Scientists remove usage of 'gypsy moth' as common name for insect

MANCHESTER, N.H. — An old problem for trees in North America is getting a new name, as the Entomological Society of America reconsiders the common name for “gypsy moths.”. The organization plans to review and replace insect common names that might be considered offensive. The moth, lymantria dispar, will no...
Gypsy moths invade the region

MOHAWK VALLEY — You probably have seen them everywhere the last couple of weeks — white and brown moths fluttering everywhere — landing in bodies of water, on sides of homes, cars and trees — as they search for a mate. Fulton County, as well as greater New York state,...
Predicting gypsy moth caterpillar’s cycle an inexact science

Local golf champ shares passion for sport he grew up with. A central Vermont college golfer on Thursday claimed the Vermont Amateur Championship. If it’s blue and green, let it be. Family members grieve victim of Schuyler Falls murder. Updated: 14 hours ago. Family members of a murdered Clinton County,...
CONSERVATION CORNER: Gypsy moths: A clear and present danger ... to our forests

The European Gypsy Moth (Lymantria dispar) is native to Europe and first arrived in the United States in Massachusetts in 1869. A professor by the name of Etienne Trouvelot was studying Gypsy Moths that he had acquired from France. He was trying to cross breed the gypsy moth with silkworms in North America to develop a better silk industry. The project failed and some gypsy moths escaped. Gypsy Moths are currently found in the New England Region, Delaware, Washington D.C., Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and eastern Canada. Kentucky is considered High risk for expansion.
Moth has name changed to remove racist slur

A common moth is having its name changed to remove a racial slur. The Entomological Society of America has removed “gypsy moth” as the recognised common name in its Common Names of Insects and Related Organisms List. The change has been made in conjunction with the launch of a new...
Gypsy moth problems

The skies were blue, but the gentle sound of pattering rain filled the forest where we were camping. This wasn’t the usual watery rain, but a steady rain of tiny bits of leaves and caterpillar poop raining down from the trees above. Caterpillar poop is known as frass, and I was happy that I packed the canopy to go over the picnic table so that I wouldn’t be eating frassy food.
This one bugs us: Gypsy moths are out

At first we misheard the news report. We thought science had eradicated the gypsy moth caterpillar. No more unsightly tents on New Hampshire trees and shrubs, built during the insect’s periodic visits. Yippee!. But, no, the insect lives. It’s just that the scientists, specifically those in the Entomological Society of...
Gypsy moth to be renamed amid concerns of derogatory ethnic name

The Entomological Society of America, an organization that oversees bug naming, dropped the term "gypsy moth," considered an ethnic slur to the Romani people. This move is one of the first two for the organization's Better Common Names Project, which seeks to replace names that contain derogative terms, inappropriate geographic references and for those that disregard what native communities called the species. The other insect they are renaming was called the "gypsy ant," a lesser-known insect species that moves frequently.
'Gypsy' first, entomologists dropping offensive bug names

On Wednesday, the Entomological Society of America announced that it was removing "gypsy moth" and "gypsy ant" as recognized common names for two insects. For Ethel Brooks, a Romani scholar, the move is long overdue. As a child in New Hampshire, Brooks loved watching worms and caterpillars crawl across her...
Name of invasive ‘gypsy moth’ to change

Occasionally I get an email from a camp, school or local club asking if I can present an insect program. So, it was not unusual last week for me to be handing insect nets to excited Cub Scouts. I led them toward some ash trees and made sure each Scout had an insect to examine under the microscope. Our field trip ended beneath a maple, where a parent had pointed out a profusion of caterpillars.
Gypsy moth caterpillars are devastating this year

Milton resident Lynne Manley had heard talk of a caterpillar issue, but hadn’t noticed anything herself — until one day when she looked up at a shocking view. The Manleys own most of Arrowhead Mountain, which has been in the family for generations. Now, an almost perfect line cuts across the view of the mountain, separating the lush greenery below from a barren brown landscape on top.
Just 7% of our DNA is unique to modern humans, study shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — What makes humans unique? Scientists have taken another step toward solving an enduring mystery with a new tool that may allow for more precise comparisons between the DNA of modern humans and that of our extinct ancestors. Just 7% of our genome is uniquely shared with other...
Entomological Society of America Drops “Gypsy” from Moth and Ant Names

Whatever busybody donors or legislators pushed Timothy Downs out of the NSU presidency for wokism had better turn their wrath now to the Entomological Society of America. This month, the ESA removed “gypsy moth” and “gypsy ant” from its list of acceptable names for two insect species, saying that using racial slurs to describe insects perpetuates insult and harm to the Romani people:
Ohio prepares for summer gypsy moth management

COLUMBUS — Gypsy moth caterpillars are becoming evident in areas where populations are present. Citizens are reaching out to local extension offices to identify the caterpillar and determine how to handle them. The caterpillars are voracious feeders and as their numbers build, their appetites expand, and plant foliage disappears rather...

