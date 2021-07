With a career now in its sixth decade and any number of awards and honors that have marked it along the way, Murray McLauchlan has achieved the stature of a credible commentator and storyteller who shares his observations from a decidedly knowing point of view. Consequently, with the release of Hourglass, this storied Canadian singer and songwriter focuses his lens on his country’s southern neighbor and finds reason to comment on the despair and disparity that’s engulfed this nation over the last several years.