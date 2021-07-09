Keshav Batish - Binaries in Cycle (Woven Strands)

Lawrence English and Xiu Xiu’s Jamie Stewart come together as HEXA for a collaborative project inspired by a recurring dream from English’s childhood. Room40 head honcho Lawrence English and Xiu Xiu’s Jamie Stewart make music together as HEXA, coming together for the first time back in 2015 under the auspices of none other than David Lynch, who commissioned the pair to create an hour-long performance for an exhibition of his ‘Factory Photographs’. United in a “joint investigation into the physiological and psychological impacts of vibration,” the latest project from HEXA is a reflection on recurring dreams and uneasy sleep, accompanied with a visual that draws influence from Shinya Tsukamoto’s 1989 film Tetsuo: The Iron Man. “When I was child I had two recurring dreams,” explains English. “Both these dreams were tethered to the house I lived in. It was a rambling home which was high set but underneath it was largely unfinished. The underside of the house was a labyrinth of small rooms, concrete pits and a collection of building materials, piping and leftover furniture sat alongside beds of dirt that had a consistency of lunar dust.”