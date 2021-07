I am beyond ready to watch the new Space Jam movie with my kids this July and soak up all of the nostalgia from my own childhood. To celebrate the movie’s release, Gap’s Space Jam: A New Legacy collection for kids features all of the iconic characters you know and love from the Tune Squad on their comfortable essential tees, cozy pajamas, and more. With this collection, your kids can dress head-to-toe in character gear when you go see the film.