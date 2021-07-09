Cancel
Dino Hunters Season 2 Premiere Date on Discovery Channel Revealed (Exclusive)

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an impressive debut outing, the Dino Hunters crew is returning for an all-new season, with the Discovery Channel confirming that the series will return on July 30th. While the deserts the stars are investigating might now feel like desolate wastelands, they were once home to some of the biggest and most well-known beasts on Earth, with Season 2 hoping to uncover all-new secrets about the massive monsters, while also using cutting-edge CGI to envision what these dinosaurs would have looked like on their home turf. Check out a promo for Season 2 of Dino Hunters above before the series officially returns on July 30th on the Discovery Channel.

comicbook.com

