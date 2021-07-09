Chelsea Houska Claps Back After Fan Asks ‘What Happened’ to Her New Dark Hair

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska is not having it! She clapped back at a fan who wondered “what happened” to her new dark hair on Thursday, July 8, during an Instagram Live Q&A.

“I had red [hair] for so long that it was just fading — which is normal,” Chelsea, 29, said. “But after I dye it a few times, it will stick better.”

Last month, the MTV star shocked fans with a dramatic new look. She ditched her iconic red hair and opted to go a darker hue. She shared a Tik Tok video showing off her before-and-after hair reveal.

The mother of four later showed off a snap of herself getting the coloring job on her Instagram Stories, stating that she was having the work done at her stylist Landon Blow’s Beauty by Blow salon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She also got a fresh cut at the time alongside her new brunette locks.

The last time Chelsea had dark hair was in season one of Teen Mom 2 in 2011. She then went blonde in seasons 2 and 3. However, by season 4, she had switched to a dark auburn color with a hint of red.

Chelsea starred on Teen Mom 2 for 10 seasons until she finally quit in 2020. She first made her way into the MTV spotlight in 2010 when she starred on 16 and Pregnant. She has been married to Cole DeBoer since 2016. The pair share kids Watson, 4, Layne, 2, and Walker, 5 months. Chelsea is also a mom to daughter Aubree, 11, with ex Adam Lind.

Chelsea revealed in May 2021 that she decided to leave the long-running series for the sake of Aubree. “It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” she told E! News. “There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be [feeling] like she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever.”

The reality TV personality also shared on the Q&A if she and Cole, 33, would have a fifth kid. “This is the most asked question that we always, always get, if we’re gonna have more kids,” she said. “Do we think we’re gonna more kids? I would say we don’t think we’re gonna have more.”

Cole interjected and implied that another baby wouldn’t hurt. “But you know, if we do, we do,” he said. Chelsea added, “But yeah, who knows?”