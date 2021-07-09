Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

How to Vectorize an Image in Photoshop (Step by Step Guide)

designshack.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though Photoshop is a raster graphics software, it has many tools and tricks to support vector images. One of the best tricks is its ability to vectorize raster images. This is a very useful trick every artist and designer should learn to use. For example, if you have a low-resolution logo or an image that you want to scale without making it blurry, you can vectorize the image in Photoshop to resize it freely.

designshack.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vectors#Photoshop#Clip Art#Envato Elements#Control#The Marquee Tool#Layers#Click Save#Eps#Convert Image
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Arts
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
ComputersPosted by
Tom's Hardware

How to Build a Custom Mechanical Keyboard: A Step-By-Step Guide

Few things are as satisfying as building something with your own two hands. Never has that been more true in the world of mechanical keyboards, where building your own can enhance your daily computing experience. Thanks to big streamers like Taeha Types, more enthusiasts than ever have caught the keyboard bug and are itching to build their very own custom mechanical keyboard.
Computerslinuxtoday.com

Apache with Tomcat, A Step-by-Step Installation and Configuration Guide

In most of production, Tomcat is used in conjunction with Apache HTTP Server where Apache HTTP Server attends static content like HTML, images, etc., and forwards the requests for dynamic content to Tomcat. In this article, we will show you how to install and configure Tomcat 10 on Ubuntu and how we can integrate it with Apache HTTP Server using the mod_jk connector.
EconomyMySanAntonio

The Step-By-Step Guide to Managing Remote Employees Effectively

Most people dream about having the chance to work remotely. Working in your pajamas with a pet on your lap — what is not to love about it? However, some employees may not be completely sold on the idea. Worst-case scenario visions may pop into their head: employees slacking off due to at-home distractions, employees complaining about not having a work/life balance or miscommunication when you rely on video conferences. As an entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience managing teams, I can vouch that your concerns are legitimate.
Technologydigital-photography-school.com

How to Whiten Teeth in Lightroom (Step-by-Step Guide)

Are you wondering how to whiten teeth in Lightroom? Lightroom makes teeth whitening easy, thanks to a pre-installed preset that you can fine-tune to your liking. Not every smile needs the same amount of whitening, though. That’s why, in this guide, I’ll show you how to use Lightroom’s preset, but also how to customize it and create different presets of your own.
Entertainmenteasypeasyandfun.com

How to Draw a Jellyfish – Step by Step Drawing Tutorial

Are you ready to learn how to draw a jellyfish? Our simple step by step drawing tutorial will show you how you can draw your very own cartoon-like jellyfish. It’s super simple to draw and you will end up with an adorable looking little sea dweller. *This post contains affiliate...
SoftwareWPBeginner

How to Add a Custom Login URL in WordPress (Step by Step)

Do you want to add a custom login URL in WordPress?. Adding a custom login URL in WordPress can help improve your WordPress security and offer your visitors a better experience. In this article, we’ll show you how to add a custom login URL in WordPress, step by step. Why...
TechnologyPosted by
Nerdable

How to install the latest Android 12 beta — a step by step guide

After going through the early developer preview phase, the third Android 12 beta is here. While the previous developer builds were very early builds, the new Android 12 beta introduces several changes to the OS and should be much more stable. Google says its main goal is to make Android 12 “more intuitive, better performing, and more secure.” You can learn more about the new Android beta in our article here.
Beauty & Fashionthemanual.com

How To Tie a Tie: 4 Ways With a Step-by-Step Guide

We have to wonder if anyone has ever done a study correlating the demise of the necktie with the falling membership in the ranks of The Boy Scouts. Surely mastering knots for sailing, camping, fishing, and tying up dweebie Scout Masters could only lend itself to the proper practice of a Half-Windsor or Four-in-Hand. Of course when was the last time any of us even had need to wear a tie? The next few months, however, promise to hold postponed wedding celebrations, new job interviews, and dressed-up parties as the world carefully opens its doors anew. If you’re out of practice, or have never had to wear a tie, here is our guide to tying one on. Of course — unlike those of us who grew up in the Stone Age, tying our ties in the way that our father has taught us, with little to no variation — online videos may make the process even clearer.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

How to trade in Pokémon Go: The step by step guide

Trading has long been a staple of the Pokémon series. From obtaining Pokémon not native to one’s version of a game to evolving certain Pokémon, trading emphasizes interactivity between trainers. This feature is also available within the mobile title Pokémon Go, allowing players to trade with one another using just their mobile device. But like with other features within the game, there are some restrictions regarding the feature that limit the types of players that you can trade with.
Computersdesignshack.net

10 Pro PPT Tips: PowerPoint Design Ideas

It’s not difficult to design a PowerPoint presentation. Designing an effective presentation, however, is an entirely different story. Studies show that 91% of presenters feel more confident when presenting a slideshow with a great design. But, the problem is that 45% of professionals find it difficult to design creative layouts.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to create a Mind Map in Microsoft PowerPoint

This guide shows you the different methods and steps to create a mind map in Microsoft PowerPoint. A mind map is an effective diagram used to brainstorm your ideas, tasks, and concepts. You can create mind maps and later analyze and recall your ideas and sub-ideas from the mind map. It is a handy technique that helps you memorize your concepts and information, organize ideas better, perform a case study, simplify complex ideas, use them in project management, make plans, and more.
Softwaresnntv.com

CCE Adds CAD Software Integrations to Its Real-time 3D Collaboration Software

Originally Posted On: CCE Adds CAD Software Integrations to Its Real-time 3D Collaboration Software | Engineering.com. CAD interoperability specialist CCE has been busy making updates to its EnSuite-Cloud ReVue real-time collaboration product since it became available in April. This month the company announced major upgrades to the software, including integration with Autodesk Inventor and Solid Edge.
Computersweandthecolor.com

Digitally Distorted Glitch Photoshop Effect Mockup by Pixelbuddha

Available on Adobe Stock, this high-quality distorted glitch Photoshop effect mockup will add an eye-catching style to your images. Created by the team of @Pixelbuddha, this distorted glitch Photoshop effect mockup comes with seven design options. It is optimized for a size of 4500 x 3000 px. You can add these eye-catching styles to your images with just a few simple clicks.
Computersmakeuseof.com

The 7 Best WordPress Directory Plugins for WordPress Websites

It's no secret that pristine business directories are laborious to perfect, but they provide numerous instrumental services once they're all set. However, to properly set up a website directory, users require the help of something to clinch the accurate presentation and applications of the business directory. Now, it’s common knowledge...
Computersphoronix.com

KDE's KWin Reworks Its DRM Code, Many Other Improvements

In between celebrating the fact that Valve's newly announced Steam Deck runs KDE Plasma when exiting the Steam confines, KDE developers had a very busy week with a number of different improvements to their open-source desktop. It was a busy and exciting week in the KDE world with some of...
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Chrome OS may receive a new two-tone window design with rounded corners

Hot off of the heels of Windows 11 with its shiny, new, rounded window corners, Chrome OS now seems to be testing a similar user experience. Over the past few weeks, I’ve encountered two separate instances where a new look appeared for my Chromebook’s windows which had not only rounded corners, but also an odd two-tone design. You can see in the image below – gone are the ugly, sharp corners. No, I don’t believe this was done in response to Windows 11, before you ask – Google has long since toyed with the idea of a softer visual design. All you have to do is look at the shelf to see what I mean.
ComputersDigital Trends

How to use Shortcuts in MacOS Monterey

Apple’s Shortcuts app has been on iOS for years, but in MacOS Monterey, it finally makes its way to the company’s computers. This powerful app is right at home on the Mac, as it lets you simplify complex tasks and run powerful operations with just a click — or even with your voice.
Video GamesZDNet

Steam Deck is an AMD-powered handheld PC from Valve that runs KDE on Arch Linux

Valve has taken the wraps off a portable PC it has called Steam Deck, which is set to begin shipping in the US, Canada, EU, and UK in December. Ostensibly a handheld gaming device that is in the same realm as the Nintendo Switch, under the hood, the Steam Deck runs SteamOS 3.0, a new version based on Arch Linux, with KDE Plasma used for desktop mode.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e All-in-One Printer includes 6 free months’ worth of Instant Ink

Print, copy, scan, and fax with the HP OfficeJet Pro 9015e All-in-One Printer. Featuring 6 free months’ worth of Instant Ink, this printer is great for remote work or in-office use. Moreover, it prints up to 22 pages per minute for efficiency. In fact, you’ll get automatic 2-sided printing and scanning, and you can conduct your printing needs using the colorful, digital touchscreen. Additionally, its large 250-sheet input paper tray means that you have an abundance of sheets readily available for your printing needs. Best of all, this printer comes with Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can print from anywhere. You’ll even get high-quality scanning to share to Dropbox, Google Drive, email, or the cloud. Plus, the phone app allows you to print, scan, or copy from your smartphone.

Comments / 0

Community Policy