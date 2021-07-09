Looking Back: 7/10

The Jasper Retail Merchants Association’s traditional “Black Cat Days” have a new slant this time, according to Louis Lambert, association president. The city-wide promotion, in which 42 Jasper business firms are participating, is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, July 13 and 14, and will highlight as in the past — bargain values in the stores. This year, however, special attractions for the children have been added so that the kiddies can be entertained while mom and dad shop for bargains. Beginning today, many participating are offering free movie tickets to children 13 years of age and under for the picture, “Gypsy Colt” which will be shown in special matinee performances at 2 o’clock Friday and Saturday afternoons at the Tivoli theatre. Besides the technicolor feature, there will be “Kiddie Carnival Cartoons” and a Sportsreel. A kiddie merry-go-round will be operating on the Court House sidewalk Friday and Saturday evenings, Mr. Lambert added.