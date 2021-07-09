When does revamping pay off?

In some PV markets, projects are getting older and certain owners and operators are beginning to rethink their asset management strategy. The choice is clear: maintain the asset on the basis of preventive and corrective maintenance, determined by the original electromechanical condition; or invest in new equipment to extend the life of the asset, assuming the challenges that entails. In this, three-part article, Asier Ukar, senior consultant at PI Berlin and general manager of the German engineering company’s Spanish subsidiary, will address several issues that will allow us to understand the benefits of revamping without losing sight of the challenges and risks involved in carrying it out on a photovoltaic asset.