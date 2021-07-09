Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

When does revamping pay off?

By Pilar Sánchez Molina
pv-magazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn some PV markets, projects are getting older and certain owners and operators are beginning to rethink their asset management strategy. The choice is clear: maintain the asset on the basis of preventive and corrective maintenance, determined by the original electromechanical condition; or invest in new equipment to extend the life of the asset, assuming the challenges that entails. In this, three-part article, Asier Ukar, senior consultant at PI Berlin and general manager of the German engineering company’s Spanish subsidiary, will address several issues that will allow us to understand the benefits of revamping without losing sight of the challenges and risks involved in carrying it out on a photovoltaic asset.

www.pv-magazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish#Ipp#Cigs#Ac#Epc#Scada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Related
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Solar PV rapidly becoming protagonist in a world in transformation

The global solar sector has shown impressive resilience in adapting to the exceptional market conditions of the past 18 months, even in the face of challenges like arduous permitting processes, inadequate power grids and still not enough gender balance across the value chain. As highlighted in a Global Solar Council post-COVID survey, expectations for sales growth are rising in 2021 aided by underlying demand trends and stronger support from governments, which are turning to solar not only in terms of decarbonization policies but also to stimulate economic recovery.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Spain deployed 3.4 GW of solar in 2020

According to new statistics released by Spanish photovoltaic association UNEF, 2020 was the second-best year ever in terms of newly deployed PV capacity in Spain. The association reports that 3.4 GW was installed last year, of which 2.8 GW came from ground-mounted PV plants and 596 MW from rooftop solar arrays. In 2019, the best year in the photovoltaic history of Spain so far, 4,201 MW were installed on the ground and 459 MW for self-consumption. While most of the ground-mounted projects in 2019 were subsidized through the country's auction scheme, last year's projects were mostly unsubsidized plants under power purchase agreements.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Australia could add 4 GW of rooftop solar this year

Australia could hit 4 GW of rooftop PV this year, even amid Covid-19 movement restrictions, according to Steve Blume, president of solar, storage and smart energy trade body the Smart Energy Council (SEC). The SEC chief was speaking at a two-day event organized by the Washington DC-based Global Solar Council...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

European funding for solar mini grids in Kenya

A $4.2 million investment by an entity backed by the governments of the Netherlands, Switzerland and the U.K. is set to drive 22 solar mini grids across villages in western Kenya by October next year. London-based InfraCo Africa, which is funded by the three European governments, invested the money to...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Switzerland added half a gigawatt of PV in 2020

Switzerland installed around 493 MW of new PV capacity in 2020, which means the Alpine country surpassed the 3 GW threshold at the end of the year, according to new figures provided by local trade body Swissolar and based on statistics from the Swiss Federal Office of Energy (SFOE). All...
Industrypv-magazine.com

Europe’s gigafactory boom – 25 by ‘25

China currently leads the race in Li-ion cell manufacturing, accounting for around 70% of total production worldwide. At the same time, Europe accounts for a mere 8% of annual global production capacity, at 62 GWh. Europe has outlined a clear strategy to become less dependent on importing cells from Asia...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

India tenders 1.2 GW solar in Karnataka

Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has opened bids to build 1.2 GW of solar projects on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis in the Indian state of Karnataka. The projects are to be interconnected at two designated substations in Gadag and Koppal, with the capacity for each substation to be limited to 600 MW.
Trafficbostonnews.net

Global Railway Wiring Harness Market (2021-2026)

According to the new market research report "Railway Wiring Harness Market by Application (HVAC, Lighting, Traction System, Infotainment), Material, Train (Metro/Monorail, Light Rail, HRS), Component (Wire, Connector), Voltage (High, Low), Cable, Wire length, End-Use and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, Published by MarketsandMarkets™, The Railway Wiring Harness Market, by value, was USD 1.5 billion in 2021. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2026, to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2026.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

What is needed to persuade UK households and businesses to go solar?

A survey commissioned by a U.K. government department to consider attitudes to installing rooftop solar on homes and small businesses prompted a furious response from companies who were unaware investing in solar might increase their business tax rate. With trade body Solar Energy UK having long complained about the fact...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Montenegro launches net metering program for rooftop PV

Montenegro's power utility, Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG), and the country's Ministry of Ecology, Spatial Planning and Urbanism, have kicked off a net metering program to enable the deployment of 3,000 residential rooftop PV systems. Through a public call, homeowners will be invited to participate in a scheme that should ensure,...
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Canadian Solar Signs 12 MWp Private PPA with Centrica Energy Trading in Italy

The two solar projects of 6 MWp each are located in Trapani and Enna, Sicily. They are currently under development by Canadian Solar with construction planned to start before the end of 2021. Centrica Energy Trading will purchase the clean solar energy produced by the two solar power projects after they reach commercial operation in April 2022. Powered by Canadian Solar's high efficiency modules, the solar plants will produce approximately 23 GWh electricity annually, enough to power close to 9,000 homes in Italy and equivalent to displacing 7,150 tons of annual carbon emissions.
Businesspv-magazine.com

JinkoSolar’s landmark Bifacial Modules Deal with Brookfield in India

The 535/540 Wp modules will be shipped to the project site from Q4 21’ to Q1 22’. These panels are designed with a Dual Glass technology which ensures higher energy gain and improved yields in dessert soil conditions. With this order, Jinko’s total signed and shipped capacity of Tiger Pro high power modules has reached Gigawatt level in India alone.
MLSBoston Globe

Italy revamping its national team soccer program has paid off greatly

After Italy lost to Sweden in a World Cup qualification playoff in 2017, the country was moved to reevaluate the national team program. Installing Roberto Mancini as coach changed the team’s direction and led to victory in the European Championship on Sunday. The Azzurri’s win on penalty kicks over England after a 1-1 tie extended their unbeaten streak to 34 games (27-0-7), a game behind the record held by Brazil and Spain.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

Huasun achieves 25.26% efficiency for heterojunction solar cell

China-based heterojunction module manufacturer Huasun claims to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 25.26% for a heterojunction (HJT) solar cell. The company said that result, which improves the device efficiency by o.03% compared to the last measurement, taken in June, was confirmed by the Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin, in Germany.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

‘Historic’ 50 GW renewable hydrogen hub proposed for Australia

CWP Global and InterContinental Energy, two of the main proponents behind the recently rejected Asia Renewable Energy Hub, have announced a proposal for a new, even more ambitious project in the Goldfields–Esperance region, in the southeastern part of Western Australia. The proposed Western Green Energy Hub plan is designed to...
Santa Barbara, CAucsb.edu

Paying Off Our Carbon Debt

The recent extreme heat in the Western United States and Canada may seem remarkable now, but events like these are made more likely, and more severe, under climate change. The consequences are likely to be far-reaching, with overwhelmingly negative impacts on land and ocean ecosystems, biodiversity, food production and the built environment.
Public HealthClick2Houston.com

When can masks be ditched? UK leader to revamp virus rules

LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson will provide an update Monday on plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions in England, amid speculation that he will scrap rules that require people to wear masks in many public settings. Johnson is scheduled to hold a press conference on the government’s current outlook for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy