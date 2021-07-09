Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Joe Exotic's Estranged Husband Has Something To Say About His Love Life

By Bernadette Giacomazzo
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Tiger King can't seem to catch a break. Between his current federal jail sentence that can't get commuted, overturned, or pardoned regardless of who's in the Oval Office and the perennial thorn in his side known as Carole Baskin, it's safe to say that Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage (aka Joe Exotic) has seen better days.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Exotic
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
John
Person
Dillon Passage
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Oval Office#Entertainment Tonight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Cats
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Seeking Sister Wife’ Dimitri Snowden Erases Life With Ashley

Dimitri Snowden has officially erased his life with “wife” Ashley. The Seeking Sister Wife cast member completely deleted all his posts from his Instagram account. This occurred mere hours after Ashley took to the same social media forum to announce she is single. Rumors have been swirling for some time now that the couple had split. Additionally, it had been alleged Dimitri was both homeless and broke. A lot has transpired over the past few months between the couple. It is no wonder they crashed and burned.
RelationshipsMovieWeb

Joe Exotic to Be Resentenced After Launching Contest to Find New Husband

Joe Exotic may not end up spending the next two decades in prison after all. The Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness star, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was arrested in 2018 for his alleged role in a murder-for-hire plot against his longtime nemesis Carole Baskin. He was found guilty and later sentenced to serve 22 years in federal prison, and his subsequent pleas for a presidential pardon have gone unanswered.
CelebritiesWHAS 11

Joe Exotic's Ex-Husband Dillon Passage Reveals New Boyfriend

Dillon Passage has someone special in his life. The 25-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to open up about his new relationship following his split from Joseph "Joe Exotic" Maldonado-Passage. Dillon, who revealed split from the Tiger King star earlier this year, explained that he hadn't intended on making his...
Relationshipshot96.com

Joe Exotic – On The Prowl For Post-Jail Husband

Joe Exotic is making plans for life when he gets out of the slammer. With the launch of Bachelor King, he’s making it clear that he’s on the prowl for a new man in his life. The top three applicants to his site will be treated to a four-day, three-night “all-inclusive getaway” with Joe, once he’s released from prison. Applicants will have to divulge info like the obvious height, weight, age, but will also be asked to share tidbits like their favorite restaurants, their “wallet size,” and ideal “date night” activity.
Celebritieslocalmemphis.com

Joe Exotic on the hunt for new husband with 'The Bachelor King' contest

OKLAHOMA, USA — Editor's Note: The interview with Carole Baskin in the player above is from 2018. If you thought you saw the last of "Tiger King" Joe Exotic, think again. The former zookeeper made famous during the quarantine release of the Netflix docuseries is now on the hunt for a mate once he is released from prison.
CelebritiesWTRF

‘Tiger King’ star, Joe Exotic, is looking for love

(WTRF)- The Tiger King star, Joe Exotic, is looking for love. Exotic has just launched a “Bachelor King” contest in hopes that he’ll find a new husband. The top three applicants will win a romantic getaway with the “Tiger King” once he’s released from prison. Exotic is currently serving 22...
RelationshipsWIS-TV

Joe Exotic kicks off contest to find his next romantic partner

(Gray News) - Joe Exotic isn’t letting time behind bars keep him from hunting down a new mate. The former zookeeper made famous from the Netflix series “Tiger King” is hosting a contest called “The Bachelor King,” to find his next husband. Applications are currently being accepted for anyone at...
Relationship AdvicePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Joe Exotic looking for love; applications open for ‘Bachelor King’

Confident in his team of attorneys and the possibility of release, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, aka the “Tiger King”, is looking for a post-prison relationship. FOX23 told you about the legal group calling themselves Tiger Team and their efforts to get the former Wynnewood zoo owner out of prison. Maldonado-Passage has been in prison since 2018 after being convicted for a murder-for-hire plot against rival Carol Baskin and various wildlife crimes.
TV SeriesRochester Sentinel

‘Joe Exotic’: Kyle MacLachlan to Play Carole Baskin’s Husband in Peacock Series

The cast for Joe Exotic (working title) on Peacock keeps growing. Kyle MacLachlan has been cast as Carole Baskin’s (Kate McKinnon) husband Howard in the limited series. Joe Exotic, based on the Wondery podcast hosted and reported by Robert Moor. The show follows big cat enthusiast Carole, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe “Exotic” Schreibvogel breeds and uses his big cats for profit. A rivalry ensues when she tries to shut down his operation.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Joe Exotic is Getting Resentenced Plus His Show Isn’t Moving Forward

So it sounds like there’s good news and bad news for Joe Exotic. If you’re already saying ‘who?’ don’t worry too much about it, a lot of people are doing that these days since even though Joe became something of a household name thanks to Netflix, his star is fading very quickly. The fact is that Joe Maldonado-Passage has become a running joke at this point, but he might be getting out of jail before the end of the year instead of sometime in the next two decades. Apparently Joe’s lawyers convinced a panel of judges to try him for just one murder-for-hire case instead of two. The conviction hasn’t been tossed out, but instead of serving two decades in prison, which would kill him, according to the celebrity, he’ll be getting out much earlier. On top of that, he’s already looking for another husband it sounds like and is even holding a contest for it. Yep, that’s who people are looking at as a worthwhile celebrity these days, a mullet-wearing individual that made a mockery of himself and everyone around him. Even if half of the things that were said about Joe weren’t true, the other half would be more than enough to bury him under the deluge of public opinion, since he hasn’t been shy about telling people who he is.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Amazon shelves Joe Exotic series starring Nicolas Cage, says report

Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage has revealed that he won’t be playing the role of convicted felon Joe Exotic as Amazon has reportedly shelved the “Tiger King” drama series. Amazon felt the series had become “past tense”, since “it took such a long time for them to come together,” the 57-year-old actor, an Oscar winner whose performances have been translated to thousands of memes, told Variety.“I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were excellent, but I think Amazon ultimately felt that it was material that had become past tense because it took so long for it to come...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

Nicolas Cage’s Joe Exotic Series Canceled: Here’s Why

It looks like we won’t be getting the Nic Cage-Tiger King crossover we all wanted to see. Amazon Studios recently announced that it’s not moving forward with its scripted series about Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldano-Passage. Fans know Maldano-Passage for his time on the hit Netflix series “Tiger King.”
CelebritiesGossip Cop

‘Jealous’ Miranda Lambert ‘Hounding’ Blake Shelton Over Divorce Settlement To ‘Ruin’ Recent Wedding With Gwen Stefani?

Is Miranda Lambert demanding Blake Shelton hand over the dog they adopted together while they were married? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Meddling’ Miranda Lambert Starting ‘Pooch War’ With Blake Shelton?. The most recent edition of the National Enquirer reports Miranda Lambert is...
RelationshipsPosted by
The US Sun

Who is Kasie Hunt’s husband?

POLITICAL correspondent Kasie Hunt made a shocking announcement. On Friday July 16, 2021, Hunt announced she leaving her position as Capitol Hill correspondent at MSNBC. When Hunt is not covering political news, she is at home with her husband Matthew Mario Rivera. Better known as Matt Rivera, he is a...
CelebritiesPopculture

'Blue Bloods' and 'Law & Order: SVU' Actor Indicted for Murder

Actor Isaiah stokes was indicted for murder on Friday, according to a report by The New York Post. Stokes is best known for appearances on Law & Order: SVU, Blue Bloods and Boardwalk Empire, but now he may be living a crime story himself. Prosecutors say Stokes shot another man in broad daylight back in February.
New York City, NYHollywood Life

Suri Cruise, 15, Looks Like Mom Katie Holmes From The ’90s In Flare Jeans — Photo

Suri Cruise appears to have taken a page from mom Katie Holmes’ style handbook, as she was seen rocking flare jeans in NYC on July 16. Suri Cruise looked like a miniature version of mom Katie Holmes while out in New York on July 16. The teen, 15, stepped out with a friend on Friday and rocked the ultimate ’90s fashion staple: high-waisted flare jeans, complete with a simple white tank top and tote bag. She also pulled back her long locks with a red clip as she strolled the city.

Comments / 0

Community Policy