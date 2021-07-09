Update* Man Charged with Assault and Discharging a Firearm in a Dwelling After Barricade Situation on N Queensgrove Circle

*UPDATE*

VIRGINIA BEACH Va. - After further investigation, to include interviews with responding officers and review of body worn camera footage, the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney approved additional charges to be taken out on Walter Edwin Disney III for attempted malicious assault on a law enforcement officer.

​VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - On July 8, 2021 at 10:01 a.m., Virginia Beach Police were called to the 3700 block of N Queensgrove Circle for a report of a violent domestic situation. When officers arrived on scene, they heard gunshots coming from inside the residence. Officers set a perimeter around the address as the SWAT team was summoned and communications with the occupants of the home were initiated by VBPD Crisis Negotiators. Shortly thereafter, a female exited teh home, uninjured. Negotiations with the male resident continued until 12:15 p.m., when the suspect exited the house. He was taken into custody without further incident.

78-year-old Walter Edwin Disney III, of Virginia Beach was arrested and charged with threatening to burn, discharging a firearm in a dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm and domestic assault.

The Virginia Beach Police Department is not seeking any other parties involved in this incident and appreciate the patience and understanding of the Kings Grant community while emergency operations were ongoing.