TWU announces new online master's degree in nursing

By Special to The DPA
dailypostathenian.com
 9 days ago

Earlier this summer, the Tennessee Wesleyan University Fort Sanders Nursing Department launched a brand new Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program. The MSN program comes alongside the Bachelor’s in Nursing, housed at the university’s west Knoxville instructional site, as well as the RN to BSN program, which provides degree completion entirely online.

