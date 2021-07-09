Alumni Spotlight: Timothy Bellavia'92 Recognized as One of the Top 100 Visionaries in Education
Timothy Bellavia'92 (Art Education) was recently honored as one of this year's prestigious Top 100 Visionaries in Education at the recent Global Forum for Education & Learning (GFEL) in Las Vegas. This recognition highlights leaders in education who lead, regulate, empower, and improve the means of education. Bellavia currently serves as an Assistant Professor in the Graduate School of Education at Touro College and University System.www.roberts.edu
Comments / 0