Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

What Does Christina Haack Say Helped To Reset Her Brain?

By Kathryn Cook
Posted by 
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Christina Haack and new beau Joshua Hall seem to be getting along famously. Following her split from Ant Anstead, Christina has kept many aspects of her personal life on the down-low and we can't blame her for that. During the beginning of this year, she kept her Instagram profile low-key, sharing some photos of her kiddos — Taylor, Brayden, and Hudson — in addition to promoting her HGTV show "Christina on the Coast," which we love to binge, by the way.

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Hall
Person
Ant Anstead
Person
Renee Zellweger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heather Rae#Bufo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
SheKnows

Christina Haack & Ant Anstead’s Reported Spousal Support Agreement May Surprise You

Christina Haack is not just back to her maiden name, but single in the eyes of the law once again. TMZ reports that she and ex-husband Ant Anstead have finalized their divorce less than a year after Haack filed in 2020, nailing down an agreement on spousal support, custody of their son Hudson Anstead, and how they’ll divide their shared assets. While all the details of their separation agreement are not available to the public, TMZ’s sources have reported they’ll be sharing legal and physical custody of Hudson and notably won’t owe one another spousal support going forward — a surprising outcome when you take a peek at these stars’ net worth.
CelebritiesPage Six

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead pictured together for the first time

New lovebirds Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been photographed together for the first time. The Oscar-winning actress and the British TV host were spotted Friday at his new “dream” house in Laguna Beach, Calif., taking in the views of the Pacific Ocean from the balcony. Both Zellweger, 52, and...
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Christina Haack Just Responded to Claims Her New BF Is Just ‘Another Relationship’ Like Tarek & Ant

New man. Christina Haack’s boyfriend, Joshua Hall, is her first public relationship since her divorces from ex-husbands, Ant Anstead and Tarek El Moussa. News broke of Haack’s new relationship in July 2021 when the Flip or Flop star was photographed with Hall at LAX Airport ahead of her 38th birthday. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the two “have been dating for a few months.” The photos came less than a month after reports that Haack’s ex-husband Ant Anstead was dating Renée Zellweger, whom he met on the set of his Discovery+ show Celebrity IOU Joyride.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Christina Haack spotted with new man ahead of Mexico vacation

Christina Haack has been spotted with her new beau, Joshua Hall. The 37-year-old reality star was seen on Wednesday walking hand-in-hand with Hall while both wore large smiles. They were seen together at Los Angeles International Airport and were headed to Mexico for a long weekend getaway to celebrate the...
Celebritiescountryliving.com

Christina Haack's Ex-Husband Is Reportedly Dating Renée Zelweiger

Romance is in the air for a certain reality star and Hollywood actress. After officially finalizing his divorce from HGTV star Christina Haack, it appears that Wheeler Dealers star Ant Anstead has found a new summer romance: two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger. The relationship news was reported by TMZ...
CelebritiesPopculture

Tarek El Moussa Weighs in on Ex-Wife Christina Haack's New Romance

Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa and his fiancee, Heather Rae Young, weighed in on Christina Haack's new boyfriend, Joshua Hall, Thursday. Haack, who was married to El Moussa from 2009 to 2018 and shares two children, defended her relationship with Hall in a strongly-worded Instagram post earlier Thursday after photos of her with Hall surfaced. Haack's divorce from Ant Anstead was finalized just weeks before she was seen with Hall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy