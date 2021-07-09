Buy Museum Items This Weekend At International Museum Of Art
The COVID-19 pandemic hit so many businesses hard and many are in crisis because of the economic downtown due to the pandemic, none more so than area non-profits and museums. Those entities already run on a pretty lean budget but because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic they are really hurting for funds. One of my favorite venues in town, the International Museum of Art on Montana, is one of the entities that is struggling. They've taken an interesting turn in trying to keep their doors open. They are selling some of their holdings.kisselpaso.com
Comments / 0