Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

Buy Museum Items This Weekend At International Museum Of Art

By Tricia
Posted by 
93.1 KISS FM
93.1 KISS FM
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The COVID-19 pandemic hit so many businesses hard and many are in crisis because of the economic downtown due to the pandemic, none more so than area non-profits and museums. Those entities already run on a pretty lean budget but because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic they are really hurting for funds. One of my favorite venues in town, the International Museum of Art on Montana, is one of the entities that is struggling. They've taken an interesting turn in trying to keep their doors open. They are selling some of their holdings.

kisselpaso.com

Comments / 0

93.1 KISS FM

93.1 KISS FM

El Paso, TX
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
991K+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
City
El Paso, TX
State
Montana State
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#The Arts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Museums
News Break
Sculpture
News Break
Arts
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

10 Off-The-Beaten-Path Things To Do In El Paso This Weekend

TGIF! Step outside of the ordinary and check out these ten off-the-beaten-path things to do in El Paso this weekend. The weekend has finally arrived, and if you are looking to do something different, well, plenty is happening from Lucha Libre to bull riding, a free book drive, and amazing out-of-town eats; this and much more is happening in El Paso over the next few days.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

The Noodle Man Shares Easy Thai Recipe Ahead of Pop Up In El Paso

Dream, aka The Noodle Man, is sharing a recipe for an easy-to-make-at-home Thai dish ahead of his pop-up this weekend in El Paso. Dream Kasestatad is the chef and owner of Pranom Pop-Up, a traveling Thai street food pop-up who grew up around his parent's Thai restaurant. Years later, the aspiring actor and chef gained notoriety after being featured on the cover for Eater and LA Weekly magazine's food section. Soon after, a pilot show based on his real-life, titled "The Noodle Man," began airing on Amazon Prime growing his fan base further.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

MTV Cribs Is Back, Here’s Whose Houses We Want to Tour in El Paso

MTV Cribs is back again, giving us a look inside some of our favorite celebrities' homes. If there was an El Paso version, what houses would you want to see?. It's been more than 20 years since MTV helped celebrities open their doors to fans to get an inside look at their lives. There were over 100 episodes and almost 20 seasons and we were able to see over 185 different celebrity homes. The show was wildly popular and people loved seeing their favorite musicians and actors' abodes to see the things they enjoy and what they like to surround themselves with.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

HERPantry Needs Your Generous Help and Looking for Volunteers

There are so many non-profit organizations in the borderland helping their community. One of those organizations that help out families in our community is HERPantry. Lately, HerPantry has been helping families in our community for a long while now. You may have seen previous posts about distributions that take place...
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

El Paso Get Ready For The Noodle Man & His Heavenly Thai Food

The Noodle Man is back in El Paso this weekend with another mouthwatering Pop-Up serving up his generational Thai cuisine. Back in May, Dream rolled into El Paso and sold out in less than 4 hours, so this time, The Noodle Man will be in town for 2-days giving El Pasoans another chance to try some of the best Thai food on tour. (Yes, it's that good!)
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

Get Some Tools For Your Yard From The City Of El Paso

If you're a homeowner you know that repairs and clean-up never ends. With the rains that we've gotten for the past few weeks, your garden is probably in need of a lot of care right now. If you don't have the tools to do that, getting that job done can be a real hassle not to mention expensive. Garden tools are a hit to your wallet but if you want to do some work to your front and back yards, the City of El Paso has just the ticket for you.
El Paso, TXPosted by
93.1 KISS FM

The Glazy Donut Just Blew My Mind With It’s Horchata Donuts

El Paso, get ready for a new donut experience as The Glazy Donut Co. opens on the corner of Mesa & University. El Paso is home to some fantastic local donut shops such as Weirdoughs Bakery & Cafe and The Dapper Doughnut. Now El Pasoans have another option as The Glazy Donut Co. opens, serving up some unique donuts, local coffee, and other sweet treats near UTEP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy