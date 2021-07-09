Mayor of Canadian Town Destroyed by Wildfire Writes Heartbreaking Letter to Residents

All of Edith Loring-Kuhanga’s most prized possessions have been reduced to ash. Nothing remains of her home, other than the wire fence that runs around it, a large tree on the front of the property and an oil tank at the back. The rest is debris and charred earth.And yet, the Lytton resident says seeing the remains of her home, and the decimated town around it, was a “tough but necessary” experience.The small village of Lytton in Canada’s British Columbia was destroyed by a fire just days after it broke the record for Canada’s all-time highest temperature for three days...