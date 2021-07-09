American Express rolls out ‘Digital Receipts’ feature for Amazon purchases

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.