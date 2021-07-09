Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

American Express rolls out ‘Digital Receipts’ feature for Amazon purchases

By Jonathan Greig
ZDNet
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Express announced the expansion of its Digital Receipts initiative this week, providing consumers with more detailed information on Amazon purchases. The credit card giant initially rolled out the Digital Receipts feature in February, giving all card holders in the US more information about the things they bought from certain merchants, including store name, logo, order number, date of order, items purchased, details of cost and merchant description.

www.zdnet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Express#Smartphone App#Digital Receipts#Merchants#Verifi#Americanexpress Com#Amex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Amazon
Related
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Serve app review: access your American Express Serve account 2021

If you use an American Express Serve pre-paid account then this is a great banking app to keep handy on your iPhone and iPad, providing you with direct, unfettered access to your account and offering all manner of fantastic additional features to help you manage your finances a little more effectively.
StocksBenzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: American Express

American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares experienced unusual options activity on Friday. The stock price moved down to $171.56 following the option alert. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wealth Alliance Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,839,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in American Express by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
Credits & Loansthepaypers.com

American Express, BodesWell to expand into financial planning

American Express has planned to expand into financial planning, by partnering with startup BodesWell. The credit card company launched a pilot of its first self-service digital financial planning tool, dubbed ‘My Financial Plan (MFP)’. The six-month pilot kicked off on July 11 2021 with about 25,000 Amex cardmembers. American Express...
Businesssiliconangle.com

American Express, IBM and building loyalty with managed services

Digital transformation is becoming the norm across industries, so technology alone is no longer enough to stand out. As businesses look to get ahead of the competition, building trust and loyalty with clients is more crucial than ever, according to Piet Bil (pictured), managing director for American Express at IBM.
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

Mobile payments app Slide introduces In-App Shopping feature with 4-5% cashback

Mobile payments app Slide has launched its In-App Shopping feature that makes it easier to earn cashback on online purchases. According to the press release, thanks to the initiative, users can now shop, pay, and earn cash back instantly when purchasing from Slide's partner brands, without ever leaving the app. Besides, the feature is currently live for more than 200 brands including Lowe’s, Ulta Beauty, and REI, with more added every week.
TechnologyNewsday

Tech review: Slack rolls out audio conversation feature

Still working remotely, at least part of the time? You probably miss the camaraderie and in-person discussions you used to have in the office. Workplace collaboration platform Slack is adding Huddles, a chat feature where co-workers can participate in live audio conversations from wherever they are working. Slack says Huddles is a way to rekindle casual and spontaneous conversations workers have around their desks, whether for personal greetings or to hash out a work problem. Slack says Huddles can boost productivity by reducing the need for longer, more formal video meetings. Slack, recently bought by Salesforce for $28 billion, faces stiff competition in the workplace collaboration sector from Microsoft Teams.
Personal Financefuturetravelexperience.com

BA rolls out inflight digital food and drink ordering platform

British Airways has unveiled its new inflight digital ordering platform, giving customers travelling in economy class within Europe the option to order additional snacks and drinks mid-flight, directly to their seat. The new inflight ordering system will complement the airline’s current ‘Buy Before You Fly’ offering, where customers are encouraged...
TechnologyZDNet

Intuit QuickBooks launches QuickBooks Card Reader for $49

Intuit QuickBooks is launching QuickBooks Card Reader and Power Stand, hardware designed for small businesses with QuickBooks Payments integration. QuickBooks Card Reader highlights how technology vendors targeting small businesses are integrating software platforms and hardware. QuickBooks customers have had access to other card readers, but Intuit's latest effort represents the first hardware designed by the company. Podium recently launched a card reader that integrates with its SMB platforms. Square, Clover, PayPal, and a host of others are offering card readers as part of the SMB stack.
ElectronicsZDNet

Amazon rolls out encryption for Ring doorbells

Did you know that that handy video your Ring doorbell takes of anyone coming by your door isn't private? If you get a Ring Protect Plan, not only are your videos kept in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud, it's transmitted in the clear. A sufficiently motivated hacker, or your local police force, can easily watch who's walking by your door. Until now. Starting today in the US (and soon, throughout the world), you'll be able to encrypt your video stream to keep it private.
TV Showsdallassun.com

U.S. probes purchase of movie studio MGM by Amazon

The US Federal Trade Commission could take several months to rule on online retailer Amazon.com's $8.5-billion deal to acquire movie studio MGM, according to news reports. The agency has issued a second request in its review of the merger, signaling it could be months before it reaches a decision. Besides...
Technologyhypebeast.com

Apple Is Developing Pay Later Feature for Purchases

Apple is reportedly working on a new “buy now, pay later” system for its Apple Pay users. According to a new report from Bloomberg, the tech giant will tap Goldman Sachs for a service aptly named Apple Pay Later, which will grant loans to consumers when they make purchases. The sum can then be paid back over time in installments, and you won’t need to own an Apple Card either.
Credits & Loansdoctorofcredit.com

No, American Express Is Not Losing Delta Skymiles As A Transfer Partner

Yesterday I got tagged by reddit user HobbyistBureaucrat asking if American Express was losing Delta Skymiles as a transfer partner. The confusion stated because of terms in the Platinum cardholder agreement that state:. LoyaltyLobby also posted a picture of the transfer page showing that transfers would end on 8/31/21. If...
StocksForbes

At $172, American Express Stock Has Some Downside

American Express stock (NYSE: AXP) has gained around 42% YTD, increasing from about $121 at the beginning of 2021 to around $172 currently, significantly ahead of the S&P500, which grew 16% over the same period. Trefis estimates American Express’ valuation to be around $152 per share – 12% below the current market price. The stock rise over the recent months was due to, in general, positive investor sentiment toward the U.S. financial stocks, thanks to the approval of the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan and the fast pace of the Covid-19 vaccination program.
Credits & LoansForbes

American Express Optima Credit Card 2021 Review

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. The Amex Optima* is American Express’ exclusive card for those with bad credit. Available by invitation only to Amex Members who’ve settled debts with Amex in the past and who need help rebuilding credit, the card offers no rewards, no perks and charges an annual fee. With a hefty penalty APR, this card is truly for those who have no other choice.
Credits & LoansPosted by
Fortune

American Express makes debut into NFT rewards with SZA

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Just swipe your American Express credit card to buy… a non-fungible token of R&B singer SZA?. American Express wants in on the craze, and it has started with NFTs for images of “Good Days” singer...
Personal FinanceBenzinga

American Express Offers Cardholders Exclusive SZA NFTs

What Happened: Financial payments giant American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has teamed up with five-time Grammy nominee SZA to offer cardholders the option to purchase 14 digital images as Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs). SZA’s first-ever NFT collection features behind-the-scenes moments from her Amex UNSTAGED appearance, and each digital collectible is a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy