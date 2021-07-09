Cancel
The GOP Legislature Deceives Us with Tax Cuts

By Clyde Steele
blogforarizona.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” said George Santayana. He must have been talking about Arizona’s so-called middle-class tax cuts. Or the famous Republican trickle-down economic theory that tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations would inevitably “trickle-down” to workers. On the contrary, there is ample evidence showing that wealth has accumulated at the top while worker wages have barely budged for decades.

