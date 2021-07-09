BurgerFiend Shuts Down Popular Cedar Rapids Location
It makes me sad when we lose a restaurant that I enjoyed going to. I visited BurgerFiend on Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids multiple times over the course of the past year. Their burgers are great! The choice of toppings was plentiful, and I enjoyed their fries and shakes too. I could even get a Coke in a glass bottle. But after expanding to a location on 16th Ave. SW, BurgerFiend has closed it's store on Center Point Road in Cedar Rapids.khak.com
Comments / 0