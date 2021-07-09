BurgerFiend Shuts Down Popular Cedar Rapids Location

For just a moment, flash back to the flood of 2008. The high waters of the Cedar River made it impossible to get around Cedar Rapids. All the bridges across the river were covered in water. I-380 was the only way to get from one side of town to the other. In 2016, flood waters rose again. Bridges had to be shut down because water was just feet away from the roadway. The city of Cedar Rapids needs a roadway that can stay open in case of high water levels. That is where the 8th Ave. bridge comes in to play.