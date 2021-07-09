Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

PrintNightmare Fix Doesn't Agree With Some Printers

By Editorial Guidelines
lifewire.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PrintNightmare security vulnerability that left Windows systems open to attack has been patched, but the update is causing a new problem with certain types of printers. Microsoft says that the KB5004945 patch for the PrintNightmare exploit, caused by a vulnerability with Windows Print Spooler, is working as intended. However, now some users are reporting that the security update is causing connection errors with their printer—most notably Zebra label printers. Microsoft says that the connection errors are due to changes in the overall update and are not a part of the PrintNightmare fix.

www.lifewire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Printers#Software#Printnightmare Fix#Zebra#Oob#Point And Print#Verge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
Electronicslifewire.com

You Can Finally Buy a MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12

Months after its initial announcement, Apple has finally put the new MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 up for purchase. Apple launched the MagSafe Battery Pack on Tuesday, with the new battery pack retailing for $99, or $8.25 a month if financed through the company. 9To5Mac reports that the first deliveries of the new battery extension should start shipping to consumers on July 19.
Softwaremobilesyrup.com

Microsoft issues update with partial fix for Windows PrintNightmare exploit

Almost a week after Microsoft issued a warning about a new Windows security vulnerability dubbed ‘PrintNightmare,’ the company has released an emergency patch to protect users. PrintNightmare leverages vulnerabilities in the Windows Print Spooler service, software installed on all versions of Windows that helps handle printing jobs. Microsoft issued the...
SoftwarePCWorld

The PrintNightmare exploit is so scary, even Windows 7 got an emergency fix (but it's imperfect)

Microsoft typically releases updates for Windows as part of its monthly “Patch Tuesday” blitz, but the company took the unusual step of releasing an emergency out-of-band security update late Monday night to fix the critical “PrintNightmare” vulnerability published (and deleted) by researchers last week—even for Windows 7. Bottom line? Update your Windows PC pronto... but the patch not fix all PCs if you're connected to a local network.
Internetlifewire.com

Google Meet Adds 60-Minute Limit For Free Video Calls

Google recently pulled the plug on no limits for free Google Meet video calls and instead put a 60-minute call limit into place. According to 9to5Google, Google Meet video calls with three or more people (without a subscription) are limited to one hour instead of unlimited video time. Video call participants receive a warning at 55 minutes that their meeting will end soon with the option of the host upgrading their Google account.
SoftwarePosted by
PC Gamer

Microsoft fixes PrintNightmare vulnerability but leaves it open to local attacks

Microsoft has gone out of its way this week to fix a vulnerability known as 'PrintNightmare'. First officially acknowledged by Microsoft on July 1, according to Complete I.T. Blog, the vulnerability meant any instances where Microsoft Windows Print Spooler service was running, a PC would be left open to attackers, who could remotely execute malicious code at will.
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Fix Windows 10 When It Doesn’t Detect Your Headphones

Without any warning, Windows 10 might stop detecting your headphones. This might be caused by a connectivity issue, a malfunctioning driver, or inappropriate settings. Let’s take a closer look at how you can identify and fix the problems with your headphones in Windows 10. Identify the Issue With Your Headphones.
Softwarewindowsreport.com

FIX: Can’t remove the printer in Windows 10

Milan has been enthusiastic about PCs ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Read more. Posted: June 2020. If you are unable to remove the printer in Windows 10 it's frustrating...
Computerslifewire.com

How to Change the Desktop Background in Windows 11

This article explains how to change the desktop background in Windows 11. You can pick from preloaded wallpapers, pictures of your own, or a solid color. There are three kinds of desktop wallpapers supported in Windows 11, and Settings is how you access all of them. Right-click an empty area...
SoftwareHot Hardware

Microsoft's Mandatory PrintNightmare Windows 10 Patch Breaks These Printers

At the top of July, a vulnerability within the Windows print spooler service, dubbed PrintNightmare, was discovered in the wild. Afterward, Microsoft rushed out a patch to fix the problem, but the Redmond, Washington-based company may have been just a little quick on the draw. Now, some users are encountering printer issues with the emergency Windows patch leading to an even bigger headache.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

Fix Origin not loading problem on Windows PC

Some Windows users are facing issues while opening the Origin app on their computers. Their experience varies as in some computers it crashes, whereas, some users are seeing Origin icon in the taskbar but without any interface. So, let us fix Origin not loading issue on Windows 11/10 with the help of some simple solutions.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to block Windows 11 from being installed on your computer

Windows 11 comes with new features and tools to increase your productivity. But if for some reason, you or your business is not ready and do not want to migrate to Windows11, you can block it from being installed on your Windows 10 computer by changing either Registry or Group Policy settings.
Softwarewindowsreport.com

FIX: Printer is slow to start printing on Windows 10 [HP]

Milan has been enthusiastic about PCs ever since his childhood days, and this led him to take interest in all PC-related technologies. Before joining WindowsReport, he worked as a front-end web developer. Read more. Posted: September 2020. Sometimes, your printer takes a long time to print in Windows 10 and...
Softwarewindowsreport.com

FIX: Fingerprint doesn’t work in Windows 10 [Windows Hello]

Passionate about all elements related to Windows and combined with his innate curiosity, Ivan has delved deep into understanding this operating system, with a specialization in drivers and driver troubleshooting. When he's not tackling... Read more. Posted: March 2021. If the Windows Hello fingerprint scanning is not working, this can...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

You won’t believe this all-in-one printer deal at Staples

Standard printers are useful, but every so often, if you can find a decent deal, you can get an all-in-one (AIO) printer for the same price. AIO printers do it all, allowing you to make copies, print, and scan from just one machine. A quick browse of all the active printer deals will show you they vary in price from “not bad” to “holy smokes, Batman!”

Comments / 0

Community Policy