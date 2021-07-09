PrintNightmare Fix Doesn't Agree With Some Printers

The PrintNightmare security vulnerability that left Windows systems open to attack has been patched, but the update is causing a new problem with certain types of printers. Microsoft says that the KB5004945 patch for the PrintNightmare exploit, caused by a vulnerability with Windows Print Spooler, is working as intended. However, now some users are reporting that the security update is causing connection errors with their printer—most notably Zebra label printers. Microsoft says that the connection errors are due to changes in the overall update and are not a part of the PrintNightmare fix.