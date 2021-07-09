Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

BTS releases 'Permission To Dance' video and celebrates ARMY's 8th birthday

By Monica Rivera
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

K-Pop stars BTS habe released the music video for their newest song, "Permission To Dance," as part of their CD Single, Butter, which released today. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy and shop the latest from BTS. The music video for the song, written by Ed Sheeran alongside...

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

31K+
Followers
42K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
Person
Jung Kook
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Johnny Mcdaid
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Steve Mac
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Dance Moves#Rm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BTS
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Army
Related
Theater & DanceVulture

BTS Give Themselves Permission to Debut at No. 1 With ‘Permission to Dance’

Ain’t nothing that can stop how they move — right to the top of the charts. BTS debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 with “Permission to Dance” on July 19, accomplishing the rare feat of replacing their own previous No. 1 hit, “Butter.” The new single, the K-pop group’s third fully in English, marks their fifth total No. 1 hit and fourth No. 1 debut. BTS previously debuted at No. 1 with “Butter,” “Life Goes On” (the first Korean-language No. 1 debut), and “Dynamite,” and also hit No. 1 for their feature on Jason Derulo’s “Savage Love” remix. “Permission to Dance” ties the BTS boys with Drake and Justin Bieber for second-most No. 1 debuts, behind Ariana Grande’s five; it also gives them the fastest run of No. 1 hits (ten months and two weeks) since Michael Jackson’s record Bad run from 1987 to 1988 (which took nine months and two weeks). BTS is the first group to replace itself at No. 1 since Drake’s “Nice for What” replaced “God’s Plan” in July 2018.
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran thanks ARMY for getting BTS' 'Permission to Dance' to #1 on 'Billboard's HOT 100'

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran thanked ARMY for getting BTS' "Permission to Dance" to #1 on 'Billboard's HOT 100'. After BTS ranked in at #1 for 7 weeks straight with "Butter", their newest all-English track "Permission to Dance" hit the top spot on 'Billboard's HOT 100' chart. The HYBE group's newest song is their 5th to hit #1 following "Butter", "Dynamite", "Life Goes On", and "Savage Love (Laxed Siren Beat) [BTS Remix]".
Theater & Dancehellokpop.com

BTS’ “Permission To Dance” Exceeds 200 Million YouTube Views

BTS just doesn’t need any permission to achieve new feats!. BTS’ newest English track “Permission To Dance” has officially surpassed the 200-million mark on the YouTube platform. On July 9 at 12 NN KST, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook gifted fans with the song “Permission To Dance,”...
Theater & DanceInternational Business Times

BTS' 'Permission To Dance' Ranks No. 1 On Billboard, Replaces 'Butter'

South Korean boy band BTS has gracefully replaced its own No. 1 song, “Butter,” at the Billboard Hot 100 chart with another hit -- “Permission to Dance.”. The latest track officially debuted at No. 1 on this week’s Hot 100, while “Butter” bowed to the seventh spot in the charts after seven weeks in the lead, Billboard said.
Theater & DancePosted by
Rolling Stone

BTS to Launch New ‘Permission to Dance’ Challenge

BTS have partnered with YouTube to launch a new dance challenge centered around their recent single, “Permission to Dance.”. The challenge will launch Friday, July 23rd, and run through August 14th, and will be hosted on YouTube Shorts, a new mobile offering that allows for the creation of TikTok-style short-form videos. Those that want to take part in the Permission to Dance Challenge can upload a video to YouTube shorts replicating the moves in the song’s music video, which feature the international sign language gestures for “peace,” “dance,” and “joy.”
Theater & DanceNME

BTS’ Suga says he feels “a bit dazed” over the success of ‘Permission To Dance’

BTS rapper Suga has expressed his gratitude towards fans over the success of the group’s latest single ‘Permission To Dance’. In a brief vlog uploaded to the group’s YouTube channel BANGTANTV on July 21, Suga opened up about his feelings over the success of ‘Permission To Dance’, which recently debuted at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. During the video, the K-pop idol also conveyed his gratefulness towards the group’s fans (also known as ARMYs) for the achievement.
Theater & Dancemix929.com

BTS melts “Butter” with “Permission to Dance,” LAROI & Bieber in at number three with “Stay”

Which act is mighty enough to knock BTS out of the number-one spot after seven weeks? Why, themselves, obviously. The K-pop superstars’ latest single, “Permission to Dance,” has knocked the seven-week number one, “Butter,” off the summit of the Billboard Hot 100. Debuting at the top, “Permission to Dance” becomes BTS’ fifth number-one on the Billboard Hot 100. They’re the first act to replace themselves at number one since 2018, when Drake‘s “In My Feelings” bumped off “Nice for What.”
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

BTS does it again! "Permission To Dance" tops Billboard's HOT 100 chart

After "Butter" placed #1 for seven consecutive weeks on Billboard's "HOT 100" chart, BTS's newest single, "Permission To Dance," is the new king. On July 19, Billboard reported that "Permission To Dance" topped the HOT 100 chart. Billboard wrote, "Following its July 9 release, "Dance" drew 15.9 million U.S. streams and 1.1 million radio airplay audience impressions and sold 140,100 downloads (via its original and instrumental digital versions, each on sale for 69 cents) in the week ending July 15, according to MRC Data... BTS has achieved its Hot 100 No. 1s over a span of 10 months and two weeks. That's the quickest accumulation of five leaders since Michael Jackson tallied five, all from his album Bad, over nine months and two weeks in 1987-88: "I Just Can't Stop Loving You," with Siedah Garrett, "Bad," "The Way You Make Me Feel," "Man in the Mirror" and "Dirty Diana... The Beatles hold the mark for the quickest span of five Hot 100 No. 1s, having earned their first five over exactly six months in 1964: "I Want to Hold Your Hand," "She Loves You," "Can't Buy Me Love," "Love Me Do," and "A Hard Day's Night."
Music2dopeboyz.com

Mýa Returns With “Worth It” Single

Mýa recently made an appearance on DJ Cassidy’s “Pass The Mic” series for the 2021 BET Awards, joining dancehall legend Beenie Man for a rendition of their classic song “Girls Dem Sugar.” She has now released her first new tune in many moons, “Worth It,” introducing a new persona in the process: Mýa Lan$ky.
MusicBillboard

Dua Lipa Shares a 'Peek' Into Her Week, Including Reunion With Blackpink's Jennie

Dua Lipa offered a "peek into the week" of her life with a carousel of pictures, and the Blinks peeped one of their favorites: Jennie of BLACKPINK. The Future Nostalgia pop star seemed to have a splendid Fourth of July weekend, chilling with her pup Dexter and boyfriend Anwar Hadid and taking selfies in front of any reflective surface, from a mirror to a car window. But her two pastimes combined when she snapped a selfie with Jennie.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
UPI News

TikTok star's 2.56-inch mouth gape earns Guinness World Record

July 29 (UPI) -- A Connecticut-based TikTok star with an unusually large mouth was certified by Guinness World Records as having the world's largest mouth gape. Samantha Ramsdell, 31, went viral multiple times on TikTok when she showed off the size of her mouth, leading her to seek the Guinness record for the world's largest mouth gape (female).

Comments / 0

Community Policy