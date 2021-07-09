Cancel
Giant Digital Cat Captivates Japan Via Billboard

 10 days ago

The 3D cat doesn’t advertise anything. It just does cat things– like nap or lick its paws. The company running the billboard says they hope the cat will brighten up the city. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

