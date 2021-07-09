Giant Digital Cat Captivates Japan Via Billboard

An enormous 3D cat has gone viral after appearing on a Tokyo billboard.The animal is visible on a 1,664-square-foot curved 4K LED screen in the Shinjuku district, CNN reports.The feline’s activities change throughout the day. In the morning, the cat wakes up, progressing through a period of standing and meowing. In the evening, it lies down and eventually falls asleep with its head on its paws.Test broadcasts have been taking place since last month.“This is a video taken locally around 3:30 pm today. The crowd is unexpectedly noisy, so I have to adjust the volume of my voice. Be careful...