EA has announced the cover star for FIFA 22, revealing that Kylian Mbappé will grace the cover of the football series for the second year in a row. The 22 year old Paris Saint-Germain Forward became the youngest ever player to feature on the cover of a FIFA game on his own when he graced FIFA 21. It seems EA Sports were quite happy with his work, given he’ll be appearing once more on this year’s entry and, from the image posted, that includes the game’s Ultimate Edition.