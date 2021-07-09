Cancel
Golf

TAMUC – Sports

By Clint Cooper
easttexasradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Brody Blackmon has been named an honorable mention PING Division II All-American by the Golf Coaches Association of America, as announced Friday. Blackmon becomes the fourth Lion ever to earn honorable mention All-American honor since A&M-Commerce joined NCAA Division II. Casey DeVoll earned this...

Gladewater, TXtamuc.edu

TAMUC Golfer Paired with Tony Romo for U.S. Amateur Qualifier

A&M-Commerce sophomore Chance Mulligan was paired with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo at the U.S. Amateur Qualifier in Gladewater, Texas, on June 30. In a Tyler Morning Telegraph article that was published prior to the event, Mulligan said, “I’m not sure how much of a crowd to expect, but being with Tony, I know there will be fans and photographers…Hopefully, I can play well and get my name out there.”
