TAMUC – Sports

The high school Girls softball team ended their season with an extra inning playoff loss against North Providence. North Providence struck early with three ones in the first and held the Townies scoreless until the bottom of the third. “Desiree Fernandes started the inning with a no out triple, scoring on an RBI fielder’s choice by Emma Bergeron. After giving up one run in the top of the fifth, our girls battled again in the bottom,” said Townie head coach Katie Kenahan. Josley Sosa started the next inning with a single, moving to second on a bunt by Ava Mendence, and scoring on a two out single by Sophia Patterson. The Cougars held the Townies through the bottom of the 7th, when EP rallied back to tie the game at 4-4. “Gigi Sosa started the rally with a two out double, scoring on a another two out double by Vianna Chamberlin. After stealing third, Chamberlin scored on a well hit single by Josley Sosa,” described Kenahan after the game. The cougars however scored one run in the top of the 8th, beating out the Townie by 1 run. “Our senior players Hailey Martins, Alexis Munro, CJ Roy-Lachance, and Darien Kane have graduated and are moving on to college and we wish them nothing but the best in their future endeavors,” added the coach.